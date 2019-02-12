

Ben Cousins, CTVNews.ca Staff





As more than 3,000 dogs duked it out for the coveted title of ‘Best in Show’ at the 143rd Westminster Dog Show, Jerry Grymek was behind the scenes, making sure each of his canine guests had what they needed to be successful.

Grymek, a marketing executive from Toronto, has served as the Pennsylvania Hotel’s “doggie concierge” for the past “two dog years,” as he puts it.

Grymek told CTV News Channel that he’s responsible to catering and pampering each of the downtown New York City hotel’s guests during the show. In the past, he’s been asked to provide anything from cheeseburgers for the dogs to an Opera singer and even a dog psychic.

“We have connections in New York and as a doggie concierge, I have to be able to call my contacts and make things happen here,” he said.

The Pennsylvania Hotel serves as one of the primary hotels for the dogs and their owners to stay during the Westminster, as it’s dog-friendly and sits just across the street from Madison Square Garden, where the event is held annually. The hotel is known to serve nearly 800 dogs during Westminster Week.

On top of Grymek’s services, the hotel offers a “spaw,” which is specifically designed to get the dogs ready and comfortable for their performance.

“In there we have everything you need to pamper your pooch for the big show,” Grymek said. “This could be treadmills, washrooms, bathing tubs and even grooming tables.”

Grymek said the vast majority of the dogs he’s dealt with have been “on their best behaviour,” but rather it’s the owners who can be a handful.

“Sometimes they can be a little stressed from all the travel, but we go out of our way to make sure they’re comfortable and accommodated for the big show,” he said.

The Westminster Dog Show concluded Tuesday night, with King the wire fox terrier coming away as “Best in Show.”

Grymek says if the winner is among the dogs staying at the Pennsylvania Hotel, they’ll receive a special gift when they arrive back to their room.

“We’re going to see if the Best in Show is staying with us and we’re going to welcome them with some flowers and a free stay at our hotel,” he said.