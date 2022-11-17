Changing your holiday plans in an effort to save money? We want to hear from you

As high inflation rates loom over every dollar spent this year, Canadians are already looking to shop less and smarter this holiday season.

Recent reports have found many Canadians are choosing to spend less on gifts and holiday preparations due to concerns over an upcoming recession.

Equifax Canada reported 60 per cent of consumers will spend less on gifts this holiday season and a Deloitte Canada report indicated overall household spending this season will drop 17 per cent, to $1,520.

Whether it's for Christmas, Hanukkah or another occasion special to your own family, we want to know how rising costs may be changing your holiday plans or resulting in new, more affordable traditions.

How are you planning to celebrate the holiday season while spending less money? Are you limiting the number of gatherings you’ll attend? Will you be spending less money on gifts, or opting for more affordable alternatives?

