Changes are coming to Wordle
Changes are coming for Wordle ... again.
For starters the New York Times this week named Tracy Bennett the new editor of Wordle, the wildly popular online puzzle game that gives players six chances to guess a five-letter word daily.
With an editor in place, the Times said that the game is shifting away from the preselected words of Josh Wardle, the puzzle's creator. It will, instead, include words that the New York Times has chosen.
Also changing: The answer will never be a plural that ends in "s" or "es." However, you can guess plural words to help you eliminate possible words.
"Wordle's gameplay will stay the same, and answers will be drawn from the same basic dictionary of answer words, with some editorial adjustments to ensure that the game stays focused on vocabulary that's fun, accessible, lively and varied," Everdeen Mason, the Times' editorial director of games, said on Monday.
Mason added that "while the answer list is curated, the much larger dictionary of English words that are valid guesses will not be curated. What solvers choose to use as guess words is their private choice."
The Times bought Wordle for "low seven figures" earlier this year. It's a part of the Times' portfolio of online games that includes the Crossword and Spelling Bee.
Wordle, which was turned into a board game in July, has been a huge success for the news company, helping boost the number of digital subscriptions for the newspaper.
"Wordle brought an unprecedented tens of millions of new users to the Times, many of whom stayed to play other games which drove our best quarter ever for net subscriber additions to Games," said CEO Meredith Kopit Levien in the earnings release from May.
— CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky contributed to this report.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Four takeaways from the U.S. midterm elections
Democrats were enjoying a stronger-than-expected showing in the U.S. midterm elections early on Wednesday, but there still remains the possibility that Republicans could end up with control of both the House and the U.S. Senate.
LIVE @ 1130 | Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to take questions in rare media availability
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will be holding a rare media availability in Vancouver on Wednesday. Scheduled to begin at 11:30 ET, CTVNews.ca will be carrying it live
Majority of Canadians support return of face masks in indoor public spaces if deemed necessary: survey
A majority of Canadians say they would support the return of mandatory face masks this fall for indoor public spaces if government officials deemed it necessary, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
'Feels a little more daunting': Montreal teacher who survived stabbing by student questions whether teaching days are over
Nearly a year after Montreal high school teacher Maxime Canuel was stabbed by a student, he says he may not return to the classroom. "To turn my back on someone now is a lot harder," said Canuel who, at the time of the attack, was teaching art at John F. Kennedy High School on Saint Michel Boulevard. On Dec. 9, 2021, at 10:10 a.m., police arrested a 16-year-old boy who had fled school grounds after attacking Canuel, stabbing him in the shoulder and chest.
Police detain man after eggs thrown at King Charles III
A protester was arrested Wednesday after hurling eggs and vitriol at King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, as they walked in the northern England city of York.
Russians withdrawing from key position in southern Ukraine
Russia's military announced Wednesday that it's withdrawing from Ukraine's southern city of Kherson and nearby areas, in what would be another in a series of humiliating setbacks for Moscow's forces in the 8-month-old war.
Newly discovered photos show Nazi Kristallnacht up close
Harrowing, previously unseen images from 1938's Kristallnacht pogrom against German and Austrian Jews have surfaced in a photograph collection donated to Israel's Yad Vashem memorial, the organization said Wednesday.
Royal Family forgoes formality as monarchy enters new era: expert
King Charles III has had two months to settle into his new role as sovereign. In that short time, the world is already seeing a shift to what seems to be a less formal and more accessible monarchy, says a royal expert.
Brittney Griner sent to Russian penal colony to serve sentence
American basketball star Brittney Griner has been sent to a penal colony in Russia to serve her sentence for drug possession, her legal team said Wednesday.
Canada
-
Majority of Canadians support return of face masks in indoor public spaces if deemed necessary: survey
A majority of Canadians say they would support the return of mandatory face masks this fall for indoor public spaces if government officials deemed it necessary, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
-
'Feels a little more daunting': Montreal teacher who survived stabbing by student questions whether teaching days are over
Nearly a year after Montreal high school teacher Maxime Canuel was stabbed by a student, he says he may not return to the classroom. "To turn my back on someone now is a lot harder," said Canuel who, at the time of the attack, was teaching art at John F. Kennedy High School on Saint Michel Boulevard. On Dec. 9, 2021, at 10:10 a.m., police arrested a 16-year-old boy who had fled school grounds after attacking Canuel, stabbing him in the shoulder and chest.
-
Excessive worrying and fear: Signs you may be dealing with generalized anxiety disorder
If you’re constantly catastrophizing, worrying about 'what ifs', afraid of the unknown and feel the need to be in control, one psychologist says these are signs that you may be dealing with a generalized anxiety disorder.
-
Family says Saskatchewan farmer killed fighting in Ukraine
The family of a Saskatchewan farmer who served with the Canadian military in Afghanistan says he has been killed fighting in Ukraine.
-
B.C. man who led 'military-style' bank robbery in U.S. has sentence reduced
A British Columbia man who led a 'military-style' bank robbery and later tried to hire someone to murder a U.S. federal prosecutor has won a reduced prison sentence due his age at the time of the crimes and his behaviour while incarcerated, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Seattle.
-
Missing Nova Scotia girl found safe after emergency alert issued
An 11-year-old girl has been safely located after an emergency alert was issued to Nova Scotians late Tuesday evening.
World
-
Republicans in struggle to break Democrats' hold on U.S. Congress
The promise of a red wave receding, Republicans slogged state by state in a determined fight to break the Democrats' one-party hold on Washington as anxiety set in over the dragged-out race for control of Congress and the future of President Joe Biden's agenda.
-
Royal Family forgoes formality as monarchy enters new era: expert
King Charles III has had two months to settle into his new role as sovereign. In that short time, the world is already seeing a shift to what seems to be a less formal and more accessible monarchy, says a royal expert.
-
Russians withdrawing from key position in southern Ukraine
Russia's military announced Wednesday that it's withdrawing from Ukraine's southern city of Kherson and nearby areas, in what would be another in a series of humiliating setbacks for Moscow's forces in the 8-month-old war.
-
Newly discovered photos show Nazi Kristallnacht up close
Harrowing, previously unseen images from 1938's Kristallnacht pogrom against German and Austrian Jews have surfaced in a photograph collection donated to Israel's Yad Vashem memorial, the organization said Wednesday.
-
Tropical Storm Nicole bears down on the Bahamas, Florida
Crews evacuated dozens of people from vulnerable locations in the northwestern Bahamas as Tropical Storm Nicole approached Wednesday and residents of Florida braced for the storm, which could strengthen to a rare November hurricane.
-
Italy backs down on 3 migrant ships, 4th heads to Corsica
A European humanitarian group said Wednesday its migrant rescue ship was heading toward the French island of Corsica in hopes that France will offer its 234 passengers a safe port, after Italy backed down and allowed migrants from three other rescue ships to disembark on Italian soil.
Politics
-
LIVE @ 1130
LIVE @ 1130 | Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to take questions in rare media availability
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will be holding a rare media availability in Vancouver on Wednesday. Scheduled to begin at 11:30 ET, CTVNews.ca will be carrying it live
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Inquiry into use of Emergencies Act hearing testimony on Alberta border blockades
The public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act will continue hearing about protests that took place at an Alberta border crossing earlier this year in support of the 'Freedom Convoy.'
-
Canada's looming Indo-Pacific strategy warns of China entanglement, boosts India ties
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly will unveil Canada's strategy for the Indo-Pacific within a month. In a speech this morning, Joly says the strategy will see Canada moving closer to countries such as India, and taking a cautious approach with China.
Health
-
Are you struggling to book a doctor's appointment for your child? We want to hear from you
A rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus among children is leaving pediatric hospitals across Canada overwhelmed by the surge of new patients. If you are struggling to book an appointment with your child's doctor, we want to hear from you.
-
Average Ontario ER wait times for admitted patients reach new yearly high in September
Average wait times for patients being admitted to an Ontario hospital from an emergency room reached record levels in September.
-
Excessive worrying and fear: Signs you may be dealing with generalized anxiety disorder
If you’re constantly catastrophizing, worrying about 'what ifs', afraid of the unknown and feel the need to be in control, one psychologist says these are signs that you may be dealing with a generalized anxiety disorder.
Sci-Tech
-
Movies created specially for dogs used to help researchers see how canines view the world
A new study using made-for-canine movies provides a glimpse at how dogs look at the world, and what captures their attention.
-
Twitter to add 'official' label to high-profile verified accounts
Twitter said Tuesday it will add a grey 'official' label to some high-profile accounts to indicate that they are authentic, the latest twist in new owner Elon Musk’s chaotic overhaul of the platform’s verification system.
-
Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy's Etruscan-Roman history
Italian authorities on Tuesday announced the extraordinary discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring and said the find will 'rewrite history' about the transition from the Etruscan civilization to the Roman Empire.
Entertainment
-
Sean Penn loans Oscar to Zelenskyy until Ukraine wins war
Actor Sean Penn, who is making a documentary about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has loaned one of his two Oscars to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and told him: 'When you win, bring it back to Malibu.'
-
Jennifer Lopez praises Jennifer Garner's co-parenting with Ben Affleck
Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have a blended family and it sounds like things are going well. In an interview with Vogue released Tuesday, Lopez talked about reuniting with her former fiancé.
-
Mattea Roach holds on to her quiz show crown, beats fellow super-champions
Mattea Roach beat out fellow "Jeopardy" super-champions Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio Tuesday in a special exhibition game before the trio joins the tournament of champions.
Business
-
Facebook parent company Meta laying off 11,000 employees
Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 people, about 13% of its workforce, as it contends with faltering revenue and broader tech industry woes, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a letter to employees Wednesday.
-
Elon Musk sold nearly US$4 billion worth of Tesla stock since Twitter deal closed
Elon Musk sold US$3.95 billion worth of Tesla stock since completing his purchase of Twitter late last month.
-
Empire Co. tight-lipped as IT problems affect pharmacies at Sobeys and other stores
Empire Co. Ltd. remained tight-lipped Tuesday about computer system issues that are still impeding customers seeking prescriptions at some pharmacies it operates.
Lifestyle
-
Changes are coming to Wordle
Changes are coming for Wordle ... again. For starters the New York Times this week named Tracy Bennett the new editor of Wordle, the wildly popular online puzzle game.
-
18-carat pink diamond reaps US$28.8M at Geneva auction
A pear-shaped 18-carat pink diamond billed as a rarity sold at a Geneva auction for 28.4 million Swiss francs (US$28.8 million), including fees and taxes, on the lower end of the expected range.
-
Retraining the brain: Halifax exhibit raises awareness about implicit biases and racism
A new interactive exhibit at the Discovery Centre in Halifax is examining the impacts of racism in Canada from people who have experienced it firsthand.
Sports
-
Brittney Griner sent to Russian penal colony to serve sentence
American basketball star Brittney Griner has been sent to a penal colony in Russia to serve her sentence for drug possession, her legal team said Wednesday.
-
World Cup ambassador from Qatar denounces homosexuality
An ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar has described homosexuality as a 'damage in the mind' in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF only two weeks before the opening of the soccer tournament in the Gulf state, highlighting concerns about the conservative country's treatment of gays and lesbians.
-
Senegal star Sadio Mane leaves Bayern match with injury
Senegal forward Sadio Mane went off injured while playing for Bayern Munich against Werder Bremen on Tuesday, with 13 days until his national team plays its first World Cup game.
Autos
-
California voters weigh new tax on rich to boost electric vehicle adoption
Should California's richest residents pay higher taxes to help put more electric vehicles on the road? That's a question the state's voters are weighing in the election that concludes Tuesday.
-
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.