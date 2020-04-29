TORONTO -- An elderly Second World War veteran who walked around his garden to raise money for the battle against COVID-19 is having the kind of birthday celebration most of us can only dream of.

Thomas Moore had hoped to raise 1,000 pounds (CAD$1,730) in donations for NHS Charities Together, which supports British hospitals, by walking the length of his garden 100 times earlier this month. The campaign succeeded beyond his wildest expectations, bringing in nearly 29.5 million pounds (CAD$51 million) as of Wednesday afternoon.

Capturing hearts around the world with his fundraiser, Moore has affectionately been dubbed 'Captain Tom' in tribute to his wartime service, which included stints in India, Indonesia and the U.K. with the British Army.

He turns 100 on Thursday, and his birthday celebrations will include a Royal Air Force (RAF) flyby over his home in Bedfordshire, England, where he lives with his daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren.

Grant Shapps, an MP and Britain's secretary of state for transport, tweeted Wednesday that "an official RAF fly-past" had been organized to mark the occasion but was "meant to be a surprise."

It also appears that some of Moore's neighbours may have been planning their own surprises for the soon-to-be centenarian. Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner Kathryn Holloway tweeted Wednesday that Moore's family had requested police to urge the public not to visit Moore on his birthday.

"Celebrate the 100th birthday of the fabulous Capt Tom Moore from your own homes and don't travel to visit him," she said.

One gift for the veteran has already been revealed: Britain's Royal Mail service is postmarking all letters sent in the U.K. this week with a special message wishing Moore a happy birthday. The mail service said Tuesday that it had already received more than 100,000 cards and well-wishes for Moore, whose fame has also included a late-life detour into popular music; his rendition of "You'll Never Walk Alone" hit the top spot on the main U.K. singles chart last week.