SMITHS FALLS, ONT. -- Canopy Growth Corp. will deepen its U.S. presence by launching four sparkling cannabidiol waters there before possible federal legalization.

The Smiths Falls, Ont.-based cannabis company says four drinks from its Quatreau brand will be available to U.S. customers today.

They will contain 20 milligrams of CBD, come in ginger and lime, cucumber and mint, blueberry and acai, and passion fruit and guava flavours and be Canopy's first CBD drinks to cross the border.

The 355-millilitre beverages have been available in Canada since last fall, but will join Martha Stewart, BioSteel and This Works CBD products Canopy has already made available in the U.S. as part of an expansion strategy.

The Quatreau sparkling waters will be sold through e-commerce -- a model that can be built on if the U.S. cannabis market flourishes.

Industry observers believe U.S. opportunities for Canadian pot companies will multiply this year because U.S. President Joe Biden and his Democratic party have favoured legislation that will relax cannabis laws.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2021