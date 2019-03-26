The invitation to this exclusive dinner party says BYOW -- “bring your own weed” -- but that’s just if you want extra.

At Toronto’s “A Cure for the Munchies,” the four-course menu is infused with cannabis.

The April 26 eight-seat culinary experience by Munchy Brothers and presented by communal dining service U-Feast sold out in less than 10 minutes, but a second night is already in the works.

The eight guests signed up for the event next month will taste the “Mary Mo” cocktail, a mojito accented with a syrup infused with 2.5 mg of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the chemical compound that gives users that “high” sensation. They’ll be treated to the “Pipe Dreams” dessert, a Mexican churro pastry with a toasted marshmallow s'mores dip, each with 5 mg of THC from ganja-infused salt, sugar and chocolate chips. The other menu items all feature hints of cannabis, whether actually infused with the psychoactive drug or not, said Munchy Brothers head chef and creative director Pat Newton.

“All of the dishes are themed and presented as something that’s related to cannabis culture,” he told CTVNews.ca. “I've designed this menu to be playful and reflect traditional cannabis customs and archetypes.”

Like the “Bloodshot Eyes” roasted beet and crispy goat cheese salad. The dish is paired with a blood orange citrus vinaigrette drizzled onto the salad from Visine bottles, which some marijuana smokers use to hide red eyes that often come with getting high. The “Smoke and Mirrors” appetizer is a take on enjoying a “toke and a coffee” in the morning: the tomato and parmesan cappuccino is served with a smoked gouda and chive grilled cheese, served on a rolling tray (used to roll joints) complete with an ashtray, cigar shavings and freshly ground cannabis crumbs.

None of the dishes feature a strong marijuana taste or smell, because Newton’s Munchy Brothers crafted a proprietary process that removes the typically unsavory taste and scent from its products.

While cannabis edibles aren’t legal in Canada until October, this small event is private and offered to U-Feast members only. It will take place at a private condo in Yorkville’s Four Seasons Hotel and Residences, and features no retail sales of edibles. The menu items are made on the spot using cannabis-infused ingredients created by Newton’s Munchy Brothers, which are not available for sale.

“They’re paying for the service, for the hospitality,” he said. “This is like I’m inviting friends over for dinner and I’m offering an experience.”

Both Newton and U-Feast stressed that the cannabis will be consumed safely. Diners will consume up to 15 mg, which the organizers consider to be a conservative amount. “We’re careful not to have people walk out of there stoned,” said U-Feast CEO Terry Mocherniak, who said he’s planning a “cooking with cannabis 101” event. Only the cocktail at the start of the meal and the dessert at the end of the meal will feature prominent doses of THC, said Newton.

The dinner party night is meant to be a playful primer on cooking with cannabis. “The dining experience is designed to provide an uplifting experience and introduce people to the world of edibles,” he said.