

CTVNews.ca Staff





A university campus has gone to the dogs thanks to a new initiative to keep canines exercised and out of the cold.

Dalhousie University student Sam Dykeman likes to exercise indoors during the winter months and now his dog Mag can join him.

Judy Smith, director of athletic services at Dalhousie’s agricultural campus in Bible Hill, N.S., came up with the idea after seeing students walking their furry friends around campus.

After receiving some new equipment, she decided to set an older treadmill at a walking pace for students and their pets.

"We can come and run basically, until she tires out,” Dykeman told CTV Atlantic.

“It’s pretty awesome; it’s nice to have an alternative in the winter time.”

And if there’s more demand for canine cardio the gym may expand its offering.

"We had another person in this morning who has an older dog who has some hip difficulties, so she was really glad to know that it was here,” she told CTV Atlantic.

Non-students can also use the doggie gym for $3.

”This was only her second time on it and she adapted really fast,” Dykeman said.

“So even if you think your dog isn’t going to like it, they can surprise you.”

---- With files from CTV Atlantic's Suzette Belliveau