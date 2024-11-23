Canadians are yearning to take a 'adult gap year.' Here's why

The idea of a ‘gap year’ typically brings to mind young adventurers fresh out of high school or college, ready to hit pause and explore the world before diving into their next phase of life. Traditionally, gap years are known for travel, self-discovery, and new experiences.

But who says only young people get to take a break?

More Canadian employees are finding themselves drawn to the idea of taking an ‘adult gap year’ – an extended break from work to refocus, refresh and indulge in something outside their daily routine. Though while the appetite for these career sabbaticals may be growing, the reality is that they remain out of reach for many.

According to Philippe de Villers, chair for Chartered Professionals in Human Resources Canada (CPHR), the challenging cost of living and recent inflation mean that people just can’t afford to do it.

“It’s something people want to do; they want to take time for themselves. They want to travel, or when they’re growing older, they want to take care of their kids and make experiences,” de Villers said in an interview with CTVNews.ca Tuesday.

Founder of Career Canada Counselling Laura Hambley echoed de Viller’s comments. “You want to do the things you want to do now. That’s what this concept is about,” she said.

In the wake of the health concerns that can plague retirement later in life, Hambley told CTVNews.ca that “[adult gap years are] catching on because people realize that life is short, and you want to live your best life now, and you want to do the things you want to do before retirement.”

The desire for adult gap years also may be driven by mental health concerns, de Villers said.

“There's more disability than ever," he added. "I feel a lot of people can probably be exhausted at some point in their career. People are more tired because jobs are more demanding than ever,”

De Villers said with the rise of remote work and constant connectivity, the toll on employees' well-being has become increasingly apparent.

The downsides

While the adult gap year can be taken at any point in a person's career, some refer to it as a ‘mini retirement,’ – an option for people aged 50 or older who are ready to recharge, and even pursue some long-deferred dreams in the last third of their career.

As traditional retirement ages continue to shift and people opt to work older than they did before, Hambley said a “golden gap year can help you get through and re-energize you to work even longer.”

“It can increase your longevity because you’ve refuelled, repurposed, regained passion and perspective on life and work,” Hambley added.

For younger workers, though, de Villers said an adult gap year can be “hugely detrimental.”

“Let’s say you’ve been in your career for three to four years, and you take one year off; you’re basically 20 per cent behind people for your promotion. Other colleagues of yours will have opportunities that you won’t have access to,” he explained.

For those later in their career, who have already built some capital towards retirement, it will be less of a hit if they take an adult gap year, according to de Villers.

For companies, he said there are operational complexities to these kinds of leaves. Companies have to battle with the decision of either hiring someone or taking the hit of keeping the position essentially vacant.

“How do you manage stuff like seniority lists? How do you manage the replacement? What do you do when the person comes back? What kind of training do you need to give them again?” de Villers listed.

“Companies are trying to offer more flexibility to their employees. Some organizations have started to put in place provision to take those breaks, so that [people] maintain some kind of payments from [companies] while they're away,” he said, but warned this kind of thing is more anecdotal than a concrete trend.

How to prepare for a gap year

Stepping away from one’s career requires careful planning – and financial stability.

Hambley noted that this opportunity is more accessible to professionals in established careers, as they are more likely to have the means and flexibility to take an extended break.

“There’s two types. There’s taking a gap from your current job and going back to the role after, or there’s using it to do something new in the same career, or even change careers,” Hambley said.

Some organizations are embracing the adult gap year concept and even encouraging their employees to take extended breaks. Hambley shared examples of universities and consulting firms that offer sabbaticals every few years, allowing professionals to recharge and pursue personal interests.

“We’ve seen people at Canada Career [Counselling] change careers in their 50s and 60s, even. People always say: ‘Well, that’s too old to be changing.’ When you’re 50 and people are working into their 70s, you still have another 20 to 25 years of career,” Hambley proposed.

One potential pitfall is the risk of losing professional connections and facing ageism upon returning to the workforce for those who choose to take an adult gap year later in their career.

"We know that 55 and over, the job search can become a little trickier because of self-perceived ageism, or real ageism," Hambley said.

Job seekers in their 50s face challenges like perceptions of overqualification or salary expectations deemed too expensive by prospective employers. Beyond ageism, they may also encounter issues related to health, flexibility needs and economic concerns.

According to a 2015 Statistics Canada report, about 25 per cent of all retirements are non-voluntary each year, where older individuals wish to keep working but struggle to find employment.

"Depending on what you're doing next, you want to make sure that you keep up with your network during the gap year," Hambley cautioned.

De Villers said individuals would not only have to ensure their financial stability, but also their financial previsiblity — foreseeing where their future revenue will come from.

De Villers also said health insurance is a key planning piece, as its common to lose coverage in group insurance in Canada. “You need to figure out: ‘Are you going to be covered, if something happens to you?”

While the desire for adult gap years is growing among Canadian employees, the financial and professional realities make it a luxury that few can truly afford.

With files from The Canadian Press