Canadians across country expected to celebrate New Year's Day with polar bear swim

HUBBARDS, N.S. -

Hundreds across Canada are set to celebrate 2024 with a polar bear plunge today, a tradition of braving the January cold for a swim to mark the new year.

Joanie McNally, from Sackville N.S., ran into the frigid ocean water at Queensland Beach on Nova Scotia's South Shore this morning, completing a long-held New Year's Day goal.

The temperature sat around -5 C as McNally and 11 other swimmers stripped off their winter jackets, mittens and hats and went off into the icy waves.

Dave Morash, also from the Sackville area, says this is the coldest polar plunge he's done in at least six years.

He says he and a group of fellow high school teachers have been doing the plunge together since 2018, but this is the first time since then that the temperature has been below zero on New Year's Day.

Similar events, many of which are intended to raise money for charity, are set to take place later today in locations including Charlottetown, Saint John, N.B., Oakville, Ont., and Vancouver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2024.