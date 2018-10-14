

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Canadian girl could soon become the first person to visit all 50 U.S. states before the age of six months.

Parents Cindy Lim and Tristan Yeats told CNN that seeing all 50 states was their personal goal and the birth of baby Harper gave them the excuse to do it.

Yeats, a civil engineer, and Lim, a lawyer, took leave from their jobs, packed up their Jeep and set out from New Brunswick on June 18, when Harper was six weeks old.

They documented the family road trip with a picture of Harper in front of each state’s sign, posted with a caption on Instagram.

The family drove quickly through some states, like New Hampshire, but spent several days in others, like Massachusetts.

“We explored Boston, Plymouth and Salem and learned a lot about early America,” reads the caption on Harper’s photo from Massachusetts. “We saw the Red Sox win at Fenway Park, visited Cheers (from the hit TV show), toured Harvard and ate a lot of Clam Chowder (at least Daddy did)!”

By the Fourth of July, they were in Virginia. “Would you believe Richmond put on a fireworks show in our honour?” reads the caption with Harper’s Virginia state sign photo.

In South Carolina, Harper dipped her toes in the ocean for the first time.

By July 23, they had reached Florida, where they visited the Kennedy Space Center.

Soon, they were speeding down Route 66, ticking Texas and New Mexico off the map. They reached state 25, Colorado, on August 20.

In Nevada, they visited the Hoover Dam. “My daddy is an engineer so he was really excited to take me to see one of the most impressive engineering feats of the 20th century,” reads the Colorado photo caption.

By the end of August, the family was in California. From there, they flew to Hawaii for a week.

They returned via the mainland state of Oregon with 19 more states to go. In Washington, they visited the Space Needle. Harper was more interested in the playground behind it.

From Washington, they flew to Alaska. Then headed back to the lower 48 with 17 to go.

The family spent much of September and October heading back east across the Great Plains and the Midwest.

They expect to reach their final state, Vermont, this Thursday.