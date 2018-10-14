Canadian girl to visit all 50 U.S. states by six months old
Harper Yeats visits Idaho. (Instagram / @Harper.Yeats)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, October 14, 2018 3:49PM EDT
A Canadian girl could soon become the first person to visit all 50 U.S. states before the age of six months.
Parents Cindy Lim and Tristan Yeats told CNN that seeing all 50 states was their personal goal and the birth of baby Harper gave them the excuse to do it.
Yeats, a civil engineer, and Lim, a lawyer, took leave from their jobs, packed up their Jeep and set out from New Brunswick on June 18, when Harper was six weeks old.
They documented the family road trip with a picture of Harper in front of each state’s sign, posted with a caption on Instagram.
We crossed the Canada/USA border earlier today, marking my very first international trip as well as my first USA state.
The family drove quickly through some states, like New Hampshire, but spent several days in others, like Massachusetts.
“We explored Boston, Plymouth and Salem and learned a lot about early America,” reads the caption on Harper’s photo from Massachusetts. “We saw the Red Sox win at Fenway Park, visited Cheers (from the hit TV show), toured Harvard and ate a lot of Clam Chowder (at least Daddy did)!”
We visited this state for 5 days. We explored Boston, Plymouth and Salem and learned a lot about early America. We saw the Red Sox win at Fenway Park, visited Cheers (from the hit TV show), toured Harvard and ate a lot of Clam Chowder (at least Daddy did)!
By the Fourth of July, they were in Virginia. “Would you believe Richmond put on a fireworks show in our honour?” reads the caption with Harper’s Virginia state sign photo.
We spent a few days in Richmond VA learning about the city's history and its role in the Civil War. We toured the Confederate White House, visited the American Civil War Museum and enjoyed some delicious local meals at Mama J's and @secret_sandwich_society. But, best of all... would you believe Richmond put on a fireworks show in our honour on July 4th?!
In South Carolina, Harper dipped her toes in the ocean for the first time.
We loved South Carolina. The state's motto isn't wrong - there were lots of smiling faces and lots of beautiful places. We spent a few days exploring Charleston, starting with a great walking tour with @freetoursbyfoot (we highly recommend Scott). The highlight for me though was definitely the day Daddy helped me dip my toes in the ocean for the first time at the beach on Sullivans Island!
By July 23, they had reached Florida, where they visited the Kennedy Space Center.
Our time in Florida was dedicated to visiting the @kennedyspacecenter. We spent a whole day there because there was so much to see and learn. We also had a nice rest day in Florida so Daddy could get the car serviced. That didn't take too long so Daddy and I spent the afternoon in the swimming pool. It was my first time in a pool - it was so nice and warm... I can't wait until we get to do it again!
Soon, they were speeding down Route 66, ticking Texas and New Mexico off the map. They reached state 25, Colorado, on August 20.
This is the face you make when your daddy tells you there's still 25 states to visit before the end of the year. "I'm sorry — did you say 25?!?! But I just did 25!!" At least with Colorado checked off too, there's just 24 to go. We're officially on the home stretch!
In Nevada, they visited the Hoover Dam. “My daddy is an engineer so he was really excited to take me to see one of the most impressive engineering feats of the 20th century,” reads the Colorado photo caption.
My daddy is an engineer so he was really excited to take me to see one of the most impressive engineering feats of the 20th century - Hoover Dam. It was really interesting and actually a very pretty place. Did you know it tamed the Colorado River and converts its incredible force into electricity used all over the country?
By the end of August, the family was in California. From there, they flew to Hawaii for a week.
If you follow my stories, you will know that I had some trouble finding a state sign to take a photo with in Hawaii (there being no road borders and all). Here are a few alternatives I found... L-R: (1) Road sign in the town of Na'alehu - I like to pretend 'Na'alehu' means 'welcome to'; (2) Hawaii crest at the Kona International Airport - lighting isn't great because both times I was at the airport was night time; and (3) A DIY version made by Mummy with dried palm tree leaves and captured by Daddy on his drone at the Punalu'u Black Sand Beach.
They returned via the mainland state of Oregon with 19 more states to go. In Washington, they visited the Space Needle. Harper was more interested in the playground behind it.
We had a great mini visit to Seattle WA. We weren't sure we would get to explore the city at all but managed to get some time there after flying back from Alaska. We had a fun morning wandering around Pike Place, including paying a visit to the first @starbucks, the @pikeplacepublicmarket and @lepanierbakery, a very French (and very delicious) bakery! We also managed a stop at the @spaceneedle and a little play at a really cool playground just behind it. We know in the short time we had we barely scratched the surface of this beautiful city - it's definitely made the list of "must come back" places!
From Washington, they flew to Alaska. Then headed back to the lower 48 with 17 to go.
Check out this awesome state sign alternative we found in Anchorage AK. It's a mural painted by @greetingstour, who are on their own 50 states journey.
The family spent much of September and October heading back east across the Great Plains and the Midwest.
If you haven't been to Sioux Falls SD, pack your bags and head over ASAP! My parents love it so much they visited twice this year. If you're there in the winter, my folks tell me they saw the most beautiful not-to-be-missed Christmas sound and light show down in Falls Park.
They expect to reach their final state, Vermont, this Thursday.