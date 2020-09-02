TORONTO -- While advocacy groups say domestic violence calls have skyrocketed amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a Canadian initiative is creating face masks that signify the wearer can offer support to abuse victims.

The initiative, called M(ask) Me, is a collaboration between Canadian womenswear brands Nonie and Sophie Grace with the YWCA to create masks adorned with a symbol that lets victims of domestic abuse know those wearing the masks can help by providing local resources.

M(ask) Me co-creator and Sophie Grace founder Emma May told CTV's Your Morning that she wanted to create the masks after "watching lots of women around the country sort of suffer through lots of indignities."

May said Wednesday that she and Nina Kharey, founder of Nonie, relied on one another as business owners for support amid the uncertainty of the pandemic, but admitted not all women have had support amid COVID-19, especially in domestic abuse situations.

"We have been talking to each other about while here we are running small businesses and it is difficult at this time and we're in the middle of a pandemic but what are other women facing right now and how is it that we could do something that might help them?" May explained.

May said with face masks mandatory in areas across Canada, a domestic abuse victim can spot someone wearing this mask anywhere in public, such as a mall or the grocery store and know they are equipped to help.

"[It's] a bit like block watch used to be where you could identify that you were someone who is safe to talk to you because this is something that transcends sort of socio-economic groups, and race, religion, you name it," May said.

Despite being available to offer support, May does not expect M(ask) Me wearers to provide expert advice if approached by victims. Instead, every purchase of a mask comes with an insert that lists domestic violence resources for the wearer to share with women who may be in vulnerable situations.

"We don't expect you to provide any professional help these people but what we do say is, look here are the resources that you can direct this person to right away," May said. She added that the resource list is also available on the M(ask) Me Canada web page.

After hearing about a domestic homicide in Alberta a few months ago where a lawyer allegedly shot and killed his wife and 13-year-old daughter, May said it was time for her and Kharey to step up and do something to help victims.

"M(ask) Me was really about saying 'ask me' so it was 'ask me for help' because what that incident really drove home for us was this was a woman who was married to a pretty wealthy lawyer, who had a pretty fabulous lifestyle outward appearances, and yet really at home she was suffering," she said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also been linked to spikes in domestic violence reports and crisis calls in China, France, and the U.K. -- a trend the Canadian Women's Foundation says has been seen during past outbreaks.

The impact of the pandemic on women has already been documented by the Centre for Global Development and the United Nations, both of which cite economic insecurity, increased social isolation, and the inability for women to leave abusive situations as reasons for the uptick in violence.

The M(ask) Me face masks are reusable and made of lightweight, breathable cotton handcrafted in Victoria, B.C. While they are "by no means is it the cheapest mask" to buy, May says the masks do function "really well."

The masks cost $30 each and $10 from every sale is donated to various Canadian organizations working with victims of domestic abuse.

"We know that there's lots of women who are suffering and this is something that people don't like to talk about. It's uncomfortable, people worry about it and so when you put on the mask, it is like this block watch idea where you're saying, 'No, ask me for help. I'm here to listen'," May said.