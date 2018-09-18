Canadian airport among world's 10 most internationally connected
A view of Terminal 5 check in desks, at London's Heathrow airport is pictured in this file photo from Saturday, May 27, 2017. (AP Photo /Jo Kearney)
Relaxnews
Published Tuesday, September 18, 2018 2:21PM EDT
London Heathrow Airport tops a newly released ranking of most internationally connected airports in the world.
For the 2018 edition of the OAG Megahubs International Index, the British hub topped the charts, with 66,000 possible international connections between flights arriving and departing at the airport within a six-hour window on the busiest day of global aviation in 2018.
The OAG is an air intelligence group based out of the UK.
Here are the top 10 international airport megahubs, according to the OAG:
- London Heathrow Airport, UK
- O'Hare International Airport, Chicago, USA
- Frankfurt Airport, Germany
- Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Netherlands
- Toronto Pearson International Airport, Toronto, Canada
- Los Angeles International Airport, USA
- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Atlanta
- Singapore Changi Airport, Singapore
- Charles de Gaulle Airport, Paris, France
- Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Jakarta, Indonesia