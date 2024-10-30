Lifestyle

    • Canada's Halloween forecast: Record-setting sweet weather for some, frighteningly frigid conditions for others

    Calgary -

    Trick-or-treaters will flock to streets across the country Thursday night with the Canadian staple, the parka, covering costumes for some, while others will be treated to mild conditions.

    According to The Weather Network, Halloween is expected to be a mixed-bag, or pillowcase, of weather and candy collectors should check the forecast before heading out.

    Maritimes: Warm, slight chance of showers

    Central Nova Scotia and New Brunswick could experience record-setting Halloween Day temperatures, while Newfoundland and Labrador’s forecast falls within, or a few degrees above, the seasonal average. Newfoundland may see some evening rain while the other Maritime provinces should experience dry conditions through the evening.

    Ontario and Quebec: Record heat then rain/snow?

    In Ontario and Quebec, children will be able to show off their costumes during school hours under atypical forecast highs upward of 20 C in some areas.

    Montreal, Toronto, London, Ottawa and Sudbury may set new daily high records for Oct. 31.

    The daytime heat may trick some into a false sense of security as early-evening rain could turn jovial clown makeup into nightmare-inducing streaks across the faces of little ones. Time will tell if the low-pressure system across the Great Lakes will develop into rain.

    In northern Ontario, rain may turn to snow in both Wawa and Timmins. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement for the area, where five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected overnight.

    The Prairies: Evening chill without snow

    There’s little precipitation in the cards for Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba but revellers may need to bundle up with additional layers under, over or around their costumes.

    The Weather Network is forecasting sub-zero evening temperatures in most areas, with southern Manitoba seeing temperatures below -5 C.

    B.C.: Mild and dry

    British Columbians can, as of Wednesday afternoon, expect a Halloween night free of rain with double-digit highs in some coastal areas and single digit temperatures in the interior.

