Calgary Zoo peacock dies after flying into golf cart windshield
In this file photo from April 26, 2014, a male peacock displays its tail feathers at Gut Aiderbichl in Henndorf, Austria. One of the peacocks that roam freely on the Calgary Zoo grounds has died after it flew into the windshield of a golf cart. (Kerstin Joensson / The Associated Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 16, 2018 1:34PM EDT
CALGARY -- One of the peacocks that often roam freely on the Calgary Zoo grounds has died after it flew into the windshield of a moving zoo golf cart.
Zoo spokeswoman Trish Exton-Parder says it happened a week ago.
She says despite quick action from the zoo's animal care and veterinary teams, the bird succumbed to its injuries.
She says the zoo did an internal investigation and found it was a tragic but unavoidable accident.
Last fall, a peacock flew into the zoo's lion enclosure and was eaten during a pre-winter roundup of the brightly-plumed birds.
A few months earlier, a wild red fox that sneaked into the zoo killed another peacock.