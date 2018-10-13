

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 60-acre estate near Calgary and the 6,300-square-foot home it holds will soon be sold via auction.

The mansion, which was built in 1987, is located about 50 kilometres southwest of the city in Alberta’s Foothills region.

It contains seven bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms over three floors, as well as stunning log architecture and a two-storey stone fireplace.

“It’s really quite a treasure,” Concierge Auction sales manager Erica Fox told CTV Calgary.

Outside the mansion, the property also features a nine-vehicle garage, pasture areas and three ponds, one of which contains rainbow trout. Other structures include a caretaker’s house, a guest house, an art studio and stables.

The online auction runs from Oct. 23 to 26. While no minimum bid price has been announced, a real estate listing says the asking price for the mansion is slightly less than $5.9 million.

Fox said the auction route makes it easier to drum up international interest in a luxury property than a traditional sale.

The Calgary Real Estate Board says the area is in a buyer’s market, with prices of luxury properties and most other homes falling.

With a report from CTV Calgary’s Kathy Le