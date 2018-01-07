

Relaxnews





With a new travel year unfolding before us, the most eager among us are already plotting out their 2018 holidays.

For those with lighter post-holiday wallets and budget-conscious travel styles, online hotel reservation site Booking.com has broken down the best value-for-money destinations to visit across North America for every month of the year.

For the travel calendar, analysts first looked at the average nightly rate of three to five-star accommodations in the most popular global cities. They then looked at the yearly overview of pricing fluctuations before determining the best weeks for visiting chosen destinations.

Overall, the calendar predictably suggests hitting up destinations during off-peak seasons. For instance, July is deemed the best time to visit the Big Apple, when accommodations are 25 per cent more affordable than the most expensive month of the year, and when many locals have fled the concrete jungle's stifling heat.

Here's a look at Booking.com's travel calendar for thrifty North American destinations 2018:

January - San Diego, California

January in San Diego was 37% more affordable than the most expensive month of the year.

February - Las Vegas, Nevada

February in Las Vegas was 43% more affordable than the most expensive month of the year.

March - Montreal

March in Montreal was 22% more affordable than the most expensive month of the year.

April - Toronto

April in Toronto was 27% more affordable than the most expensive month of the year.

May - Orlando, Florida

May in Orlando was 18% more affordable than the most expensive month of the year.

June - Miami, Florida

June in Miami was 39% more affordable than the most expensive month of the year.

July - New York City, New York

July in New York City was 25% more affordable than the most expensive month of the year.

August - New Orleans, Louisiana

August in New Orleans was 45% more affordable than the most expensive month of the year.

September - Washington, DC

September in Washington, DC was 26% more affordable than the most expensive month of the year.

October - Los Angeles, California

October in Los Angeles was 14% more affordable than the most expensive month of the year.

November - San Francisco

November in San Francisco was 31% more affordable than the most expensive month of the year.

December - Atlanta, Georgia

December in Atlanta was 24% more affordable than the most expensive month of the year.