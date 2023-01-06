Calculators and creatures: Why the London Zoo is tallying up its animals

Keeper Andrew Dixon counts squirrel monkeys on an abacus during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, U.K., Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Keeper Andrew Dixon counts squirrel monkeys on an abacus during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, U.K., Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

The white sedan: How police found suspect in Idaho slayings

With little else to go on as a panicked community demanded answers after the the Idaho murders, investigators canvassed security footage from the neighbourhood. Eventually, police were able to narrow down what was at first known only vaguely as a white sedan to a 2015 Hyundai Elantra registered to Bryan Kohberger.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social