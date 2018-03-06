

CTVNews.ca Staff





If you’ve ever worn a bunny hug to a kitchen party or got caught up in Trudeaumania on Parliament Hill, you know Canadians can have a special vocabulary.

On Tuesday the Oxford Dictionaries officially recognized those Canadianisms and several other words unique to the Great White North.

According to the dictionary, a bunny hug is a Saskatchewan term for a hoodie, while a kitchen party is an Atlantic Canadian term for an informal house party with song and dance.

Oxford Dictionaries also recognized several references to where someone lives, including Torontonian, Haligonian, Ottawan and Calgarian.

Several Canadian foods are also newly-minted official Oxford words, including cottage roll, donair and Montreal bagel.

Canadians at their cottages might play crokinole while sitting in their Muskoka chairs, both of which were added to the dictionary on Tuesday.

There are also several humorous additions, including booze can (a bar without a permit), idiot strings (used to keep your mittens close), gong show (an event mired with chaos) and bargoon (slang for bargain).

One term that did not make the cut however is the word “levidrome,” referring to a word that forms a different word once spelled backwards. Levi Budd, a 6-year-old Victoria boy, tried to get “levidrome” into the Oxford dictionary back in November, but was ultimately rejected until it is more commonly used.