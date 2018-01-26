

Relaxnews





On Jan. 25, Bulgari announced that its luxury fragrance "Opera Prima" -- the most expensive scent in the history of perfume -- has now been sold. The precious bottle, finished with gold leaf and gems including diamonds, was bought by a private client for the princely sum of CAD $306,143.

Celebrating the label's origins, as well as high-end Italian craftsmanship, for Bulgari's 130th anniversary, the "Opera Prima" fragrance hit the headlines when it was first unveiled in 2014. Bringing together the skilled arts of jewelry making and perfume making, the fragrance -- which was displayed for a time at the Galeries Lafayette Haussmann department store in Paris -- was estimated to cost an exceptional CAD $306,143.

Created by master perfumer Daniela Andrier, "Opera Prima" is a celebration of Mediterranean aromas, with notes of lemon, orange blossom, musk and florals.

However, the perfume's value was attributed first and foremost to its bottle, created in collaboration with the famous glassmaker Venini. Finished in gold leaf, and inspired by Roman amorpha, the bottle is encrusted with 250 karats of citrine, 4.45 karats of amethyst and 25 karats of diamond.