TORONTO -- Anyone who's ever been to a wedding knows the pressure a newlywed couple face as they walk down the aisle.

There's the unfamiliar clothing that must be handled just so, the many little details to remember, and the unease that can result in having every eye in the venue trained on you.

As the usual star of the show, the bride often faces the most pressure of all. Most of the time, though, they're able to pull it off with aplomb.

Rosie Babor certainly did – and she had a higher degree of difficulty than most.

Babor, 29, was married on Monday at Sto Nino Parish in Mandaue City, Philippines.

What made her walk down the aisle atypical is that she was born without legs. Although she normally uses a wheelchair to get around, she cast it aside for her big moment.

Arvin Polinar Sumagang, who attended the ceremony, posted a 28-second video of Babor's walk to Facebook.

The video shows Babor, wearing a wedding dress and holding a bouquet, making her way down the aisle with no apparent difficulty – not even when a spanner is thrown in the works by someone asking her to stop for a photograph.

Babor and her new husband, Mario Perez, have received dozens of congratulatory comments since the video was posted.