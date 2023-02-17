Brazil's Carnival finally reborn in full form after pandemic

Anilson Costa walks on stilts amid revellers at the 'Ceu na Terra' Block or Heaven on Earth street party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. From very early in the morning, revellers take to the streets of the bohemian neighbourhood of Santa Teresa to celebrate at one of the pre-carnival parties, whose world-famous festivities will officially take place from Feb. 17-25. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Anilson Costa walks on stilts amid revellers at the 'Ceu na Terra' Block or Heaven on Earth street party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. From very early in the morning, revellers take to the streets of the bohemian neighbourhood of Santa Teresa to celebrate at one of the pre-carnival parties, whose world-famous festivities will officially take place from Feb. 17-25. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Friday, February 17, 2023

The final report from the Public Order Emergency Commission into the invocation of the Emergencies Act is being released today, Canadians feel tipping is getting out of hand, and explaining Bruce Willis's dementia diagnosis. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

  • China top tech dealmaker goes missing amid graft crackdown

    Shares of the company that operates one of China's top investment banks, China Renaissance, plunged Friday after the firm said it had lost touch with its founder Bao Fan, one of the country's most high-profile bankers and a top tech-sector dealmaker.

    The logo for China Renaissance is seen on the side of an office building in Beijing, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

  • Thousands of flights cancelled as German airport staff strike

    Thousands of flights to and from German airports were cancelled Friday as workers walked out to press their demands for inflation-busting pay increases. The strikes at seven German airports, including Frankfurt, Munich and Hamburg, affected almost 300,000 passengers and forced airlines to cancel more than 2,300 flights.

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social