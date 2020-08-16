TORONTO -- Beachgoers on Ireland's northwest coast caught an usual sight when a wild cow appeared to emerge from the sea.

Bathers at County Donegal's Bunbeg Beach spotted the bovine on Saturday in the midst of the surf, making its way toward shallower water.

Video captured of the event shows the cow wading out of the water and onto the sand while spectators watch from nearby. It is unclear where the bovine came from.

Caoimhe O'Connell, who recorded video of the cow, suspects the animal may have been stuck on a smaller island when the tide came in and it decided to "make a break" for the mainland.

"Donegal -- where cows emerge from the sea," O'Connell joked on Twitter.

The cow reportedly managed to get to shore safely before galloping away.