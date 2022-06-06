Borobudur: World's largest Buddhist temple to get more expensive
Visiting the world's largest Buddhist temple is about to get expensive.
Borobudur, one of Indonesia's most popular attractions, will soon be subjected to a massive price hike by government authorities in an effort to "preserve historic and cultural wealth" in the country.
"We agreed to limit the tourist quota to 1,200 people per day at a cost of US$100 for foreign tourists and 750,000 rupiah ($71) for domestic tourists," Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan announced in a post on his official Instagram page on Saturday, June 4. Tourists entering the site currently pay a flat fee of $25 per person.
According to the new rules, foreigners will need to be accompanied by a local guide at all times while visiting Borobudur. There were also plans to introduce electric shuttle buses for tourists to travel around the temple and neighboring vicinities.
"We do this to create new jobs while growing a sense of belonging in this region so that a sense of responsibility for the historical sites can continue to thrive in the future's younger generation," Luhut said.
"We are taking these [steps] solely for the sake of preserving the rich history and culture of the archipelago."
Located near Yogyakarta city in Indonesia's Central Java province, Borobudur is believed to have been built in the 9th century and has been preserved through several restorations. It was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1982 and attracted tens of thousands of visitors daily before the pandemic hit.
With nine stacked platforms topped by a grand central dome surrounded by sitting Buddha statues, the temple is a notable example of Javanese Buddhist architecture.
Borobudur is often compared to another sprawling religious site, Angkor Wat. The Cambodian temple complex has a different style and history, but also requires all foreigners to be accompanied by government-licensed guides and periodically raises the prices of tickets for non-Cambodians.
The Indonesian government's proposed price hike for Borobudur met a swift backlash online.
Stuart McDonald, co-founder of Travelfish, a travel website about Southeast Asia, highlighted that foreign travellers accounted for only a "tiny minority" of Borobudur's visitors. "The significance of this price hike has come out of the blue and seems somewhat ill considered," McDonald said.
"Borobudur is a key attraction in Indonesia and frequently cited as a highlight of Java ... so one should be wary of overstating the importance of foreign tourists to the financial viability of Borobudur.
"The more important question might be [whether] foreign travellers will reduce their time in Yogyakarta, or remove the city entirely from their travel plans," he continued. "I would cautiously say yes. The ripple effect could be significant."
Even with price hikes that came into effect in 2017, ticket sales at Angkor Wat still saw a massive jump that year -- reaching over $100 million and allaying observers' fears that increased prices would discourage foreigners from visiting the site.
But will Borobudur see the same effect?
Locals working in the vicinity, like Ade Wijasto, doubt it. "The increase in ticket prices will only deter people from visiting Borobudur," Ade, a tour guide, told CNN, adding that many Borobudur guides had already lost huge amounts of income due to the lack of tourists during the pandemic.
"Many of us are still recovering," he said. "We thought that the reopening of Borobudur would be good news, but [the government] has only made things worse."
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
It's 'high time' that authorities revise definition of 'fully vaccinated': experts
As more evidence emerges on the efficacy of third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say it's high time public health authorities revise the definition of 'fully vaccinated' to include a booster dose.
Judge expected to impose stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard today
An Ontario judge is expected to impose stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard this morning, a day after the Hedley frontman was found guilty of raping an Ottawa woman.
China warns Canada over air patrols monitoring North Korea sanctions busting
China's foreign ministry warned Canada on Monday of potential 'severe consequences' of any 'risky provocation,' after Canada's military last week accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft monitoring North Korea sanctions busting.
Platinum Jubilee party ends, now The Monarchy looks to the future
After four days of parades, street parties and a gala concert celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, the Platinum Jubilee celebrations ended Sunday with a queen's wave from Buckingham Palace and the crowds outside singing 'God Save the Queen.' But as the tributes to Elizabeth's lifetime of service begin to fade, Britain is left with the reality that the second Elizabethan age is in its twilight.
Trial set to start for federal public servant charged in shipbuilding leak case
The trial of a federal public servant accused of leaking cabinet secrets about a shipbuilding project is set to begin this morning.
On D-Day anniversary, battle over Juno Beach condo development wages on
On the 78th anniversary of the D-Day operation in France, a battle against a proposed condo development set to be constructed on Juno Beach wages on.
Jacob Hoggard trial exposes misconceptions about consent, say experts
The sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard turned on one central issue: consent. High-profile cases like Hoggard's have the power to shape our understanding of consent, lawyers and advocates say, exposing harmful misconceptions that pervade the courts and society at large.
'He ran me over': Attendees of B.C. residential school memorial march hit by truck
Several people were injured after a man drove his truck into a small crowd marching to honour the victims and survivors of residential schools in B.C.
Elon Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal
Elon Musk is threatening to walk away from his US$44 billion bid to buy Twitter, accusing the company of refusing to give him information about its spam bot accounts.
Canada
-
Judge expected to impose stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard today
An Ontario judge is expected to impose stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard this morning, a day after the Hedley frontman was found guilty of raping an Ottawa woman.
-
N.S. mass killer slipped by Truro police in nine-minute journey on Day 2 of rampage
A mass killer in a replica police vehicle was able to drive undetected through the largest Nova Scotia town in the vicinity of his murders, slipping by local constables who had received descriptions of the fake car over an hour earlier.
-
It's 'high time' that authorities revise definition of 'fully vaccinated': experts
As more evidence emerges on the efficacy of third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say it's high time public health authorities revise the definition of 'fully vaccinated' to include a booster dose.
-
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver reach another record over the weekend
Metro Vancouver drivers who went to fill up their tank over the weekend were met with new record-breaking prices at the pumps.
-
Jacob Hoggard trial exposes misconceptions about consent, say experts
The sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard turned on one central issue: consent. High-profile cases like Hoggard's have the power to shape our understanding of consent, lawyers and advocates say, exposing harmful misconceptions that pervade the courts and society at large.
-
Trial set to start for federal public servant charged in shipbuilding leak case
The trial of a federal public servant accused of leaking cabinet secrets about a shipbuilding project is set to begin this morning.
World
-
On D-Day anniversary, battle over Juno Beach condo development wages on
On the 78th anniversary of the D-Day operation in France, a battle against a proposed condo development set to be constructed on Juno Beach wages on.
-
U.S. doctor named in abortion case has nothing to do with lawsuit
Dr. Thomas Dobbs has never gotten involved in political fights over reproductive health, but his name has become shorthand for a legal case that could end abortion rights in the United States.
-
South Korea, U.S. launch eight missiles in response to North Korea missile tests
South Korea and the United States fired eight surface-to-surface missiles early on Monday off South Korea's east coast after North Korea launched a barrage of short-range ballistic missiles on Sunday, a South Korea defence ministry official said.
-
Muslim nations slam India over insulting remarks about Islam
India is facing major diplomatic outrage from Muslim-majority countries after top officials in the governing Hindu nationalist party made derogatory references to Islam and the Prophet Muhammad, drawing accusations of blasphemy across some Arab nations that have left New Delhi struggling to contain the damaging fallout.
-
Gunmen at Nigeria church shot from both inside, outside
As attackers opened fire on worshippers inside a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria, other gunmen waited outside to kill those who tried to flee, church officials and witnesses said Monday.
-
U.K. boosts Ukraine support with high-tech missile system
The British government said Monday that the multiple-launch rocket systems it is offering to Ukraine will bring 'a significant boost in capability' for the country's efforts to resist Russia's invasion, which loomed large over D-Day commemorations in northern France.
Politics
-
On D-Day anniversary, battle over Juno Beach condo development wages on
On the 78th anniversary of the D-Day operation in France, a battle against a proposed condo development set to be constructed on Juno Beach wages on.
-
New gun legislation 'doesn't target law-abiding gun owners,' safety minister says
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino isn't ruling out the possibility of a national ban on handguns in Canada, saying the federal government is leaving 'all options on the table.'
-
Tory MP who won't disclose vaccine status asked to leave House of Commons precinct
A Conservative MP who refuses to disclose her vaccination status tried to access the House of Commons precinct after a COVID-19 vaccination mandate was imposed last year and was required to leave.
Health
-
It's 'high time' that authorities revise definition of 'fully vaccinated': experts
As more evidence emerges on the efficacy of third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say it's high time public health authorities revise the definition of 'fully vaccinated' to include a booster dose.
-
Confirmed cases of monkeypox grow to 71 in Quebec
The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Quebec has risen by nearly 20 new cases in two days to a total of 71, the Ministry of Health said Friday.
-
Results come back negative on suspected case of monkeypox in New Brunswick
The suspected case of monkeypox announced earlier this week in New Brunswick has been deemed negative by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.
Sci-Tech
-
Apple set to unveil new features for its most popular devices
Apple is kicking off its annual developer conference on Monday where it will show off new features coming to its most popular devices. But Apple could also tease a new product long rumored to be in development.
-
Russian-held nuclear plant faces critical shortage of spare parts, says Kyiv
Europe's largest nuclear power plant that lies in Russian-occupied Ukraine faces a critical shortage of spare parts, threatening the safety of its operations, Ukraine's military intelligence agency says.
-
China launches mission to complete space station assembly
China on Sunday launched a new three-person mission to complete assembly work on its permanent orbiting space station.
Entertainment
-
Judge expected to impose stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard today
An Ontario judge is expected to impose stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard this morning, a day after the Hedley frontman was found guilty of raping an Ottawa woman.
-
Former Bon Jovi bassist, founding member Alec John Such dies
Alec John Such, the bassist and a founding member of the iconic rock band Bon Jovi, has died. He was 70.
-
Jennifer Lopez, 'Spider-Man' highlight MTV Movie & TV Awards
Jennifer Lopez made an emotional speech about how believers and skeptics contributed to her success, as she accepted a career achievement honour at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday.
Business
-
Elon Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal
Elon Musk is threatening to walk away from his US$44 billion bid to buy Twitter, accusing the company of refusing to give him information about its spam bot accounts.
-
Stocks climb on Wall Street, led by more gains in tech
Stocks are off to a higher start on Wall Street Monday led by more gains in big tech companies.
-
Depot fire latest to spotlight Bangladesh industrial safety
Authorities in Bangladesh were still struggling Monday to determine the cause of a devastating fire that killed at least 49 people, including nine firefighters, and injured more than 100 others, officials and local media reported, as experts have raised concern over the safety standard in the country's industrial sector.
Lifestyle
-
Queen Elizabeth 'humbled' by Platinum Jubilee response
Queen Elizabeth said on Sunday she had been 'humbled and deeply touched' by the number of people coming out to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee at the conclusion of four days of festivities to mark her 70 years on the British throne.
-
Borobudur: World's largest Buddhist temple to get more expensive
Visiting the world's largest Buddhist temple is about to get expensive.
-
Turning to the great outdoors for food; foraging community sees resurgence in Manitoba
There's a foraging boom in Manitoba as more and more residents are turning to the great outdoors to find their food.
Sports
-
-
Warriors top Celtics in Game 2 to even NBA Finals
Stephen Curry scored 29 points, Jordan Poole connected from just inside of midcourt to cap a huge third-quarter run and the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 107-88 on Sunday night in Game 2 to even the NBA Finals.
-
Canada-Panama soccer game cancelled amid contract dispute
Canada's men's soccer team has refused to play a scheduled World Cup warmup match against Panama amid a contract dispute between the players and the sport's national governing body.
Autos
-
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver reach another record over the weekend
Metro Vancouver drivers who went to fill up their tank over the weekend were met with new record-breaking prices at the pumps.
-
Gas prices jump in the GTA., dip in Vancouver Sunday; more hikes expected
The price of gasoline is expected to reach up to $2.11 or more per litre in some parts of Canada this weekend as prices continue to rise, according to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.
-
U.S. has over 750 complaints that Teslas brake for no reason
More than 750 Tesla owners have complained to U.S. safety regulators that cars operating on the automaker's partially automated driving systems have suddenly stopped on roadways for no apparent reason.