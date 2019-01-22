

CTVNews.ca Staff with a report from CTV Edmonton's Bill Fortier





In just a few weeks, an Alberta man and a pigeon that showed up at his ranch have become inseparable.

Greg and Maureen Germscheid say the pigeon, which Greg calls Pidge, first flew onto their property last September.

“He looked so terrible when he came here,” Maureen Germscheid told CTV Edmonton.

Their concern grew through the fall, as Pidge continued to show up at the ranch near Entwistle, Alta. A few weeks ago, Greg decided to pick up the pigeon. When the bird didn’t resist or struggle, he says, a bond was formed.

The Germscheids soon found themselves amazed by Pidge’s quirks and seeming intelligence. The bird responds to mentions of its new name and seems eager to accompany Greg on his tractor and the occasional sleigh ride.