TORONTO -- Are politicians really just like us? Do they also struggle to put away their clothes?

According to one Twitter photo, we may have an answer to that mystery as it pertains to Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders.

In the photo, posted on Twitter by Sanders’ son Levi, the Vermont senator is standing in the middle of his largely cream-coloured (walls, couch and carpet) living room, watching TV.

But to the Internet, the most important part of the picture isn’t the man himself. Instead, it’s a single wooden chair, covered in what appears to be an assortment of clothes stacked so high that its back can’t be seen.

Anyone who has piled their “worn-it-once-so-it’s-not-dirty-yet” clothes with their “just-washed-it-but-don’t-want-to-fold-it” fresh load of laundry on a random chair will recognize the chair in Sanders’ living room.

It’s “the clothes chair.”

“Like Bernie, I do too have a chair specifically for clothes,” one Twitter user said.

Another zoomed in on the chair, letting us see the details even clearer -- including the fuzzy slippers under the chair, the purse trying to escape the pile to descend to the ground, and what appears to be a photo of Bernie and his wife, Jane, balanced on top of the whole pile.

“The junk chair is the most relatable thing from any politican ever,” they wrote.

Gathering the detritus of your day onto that one chair is a bad habit we’re all guilty of -- and it seems politicians are no different.