Soccer coach Ciara McCormack admits she's a little embarrassed about her old eating habits. The COVID-19 pandemic forced her to make dietary changes and she feels much better for it.

The North Vancouver, B.C., native used to regularly eat out for lunch and dinner. When takeout and restaurant options were minimized last month, McCormack started spending more time in the kitchen to cook her own meals.

"It's one of those things where there's a certain satisfaction that you have with yourself, at least for me, when you finish a meal," she said. "And again, it's something that I've never normally done."

With more people and families spending time at home these days, cooking has become an attractive option thanks to its myriad of benefits.

There can be quality family time to be had in both food preparation and sitting down to enjoy a meal. New meals can be discovered as the fridge and pantry are fully explored.

And it can be gratifying to see a meal through to fruition and have yourself or others enjoy it.

"This horrible pandemic has provided what can be seen as an opportunity to actually connect over foods and I think it's really quite special," said celebrity chef Anna Olson.

With the cancellation of extra-curricular activities and more parents working from home, the kitchen may be a desirable spot to spend that newfound time.

Olson said kids can also learn about math, science and physics when they get involved.

"For every age group, there's fantastic learning opportunities," she said from Welland, Ont. "But it's the applied learning that sticks.

"At the end of it, unlike a math test, you've got something hopefully delicious."

Olson, a judge mentor on Food Network Canada's "Junior Chef Showdown," said she has tried to discover new culinary styles over the last few weeks.

She recently tried making paratha -- a spiral-style flatbread -- for the first time.

"I have no idea if I did it right," she said. "But that exactly is what I think people are trying to do, is go out of their comfort zone.

"But we have to do it with a positive perspective and not be fearful about it. But now's the time to do it."

Rajni Siperco, a mother of two young boys, has been exploring her pantry of late. She said her kids have become less picky and are getting used to the idea of trying different things.

She has also been able to spend more time on food preparation than before.

"I surprised myself as I kind of forgot what it was like to cook with love as opposed to just cooking quickly and efficiently and getting it on a plate," she said from Oakville, Ont.

"There is something to be said about that."

McCormack, a former pro soccer player now based in Los Angeles, has managed to kick her Chipotle habit and is instead turning to online recipes.

Eggs, fish and fresh produce are go-to options and she said her portion sizes have become smaller too.

"I feel like I'm getting healthier and healthier the further we go into this," McCormack said. "(I'm) just trying to play with food. I'm eating a ton of vegetables and fruit."

She noticed immediate improvements to her physical and mental health.

"When you're a bit of a go-go-go person like I am, there's just an element of self-care to take a half-hour or an hour and chop vegetables and actually properly invest time into your nutrition," she said from Orange County, Calif. "That has definitely changed for me."

Eden Grinshpan, the host of "Top Chef Canada" on Food Network Canada, has noticed her social media feeds are loaded with cooking discussion as more people discover the kitchen.

"I see more of a conversation based on food, pantry staples, repurposing food, repurposing dishes and trying to ration," she said from New York. "(And) I think learning how to balance all of the products and ingredients you have in your kitchen now."

McCormack said the pandemic has provided a chance for people to evaluate all kinds of things in daily life. She found her dietary changes have given her new kitchen skills and built her self-esteem.

Her priority is to continue with her current eating habits when life eventually returns to normal.

"I think the biggest thing for me is it's so much easier," she said. "It's a lot cheaper. It feels a lot better and it's healthier."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2020