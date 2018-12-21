

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Vancouver's St. John Alexander





Gamblers in British Columbia have the option of placing a couple novel bets to ring in the holiday season.

The B.C. Lottery Corporation is letting people bet on which hospital will deliver the province’s first baby in 2019.

Bookmakers have deemed the B.C. Women’s Hospital and Health Centre in Vancouver as the most likely option at five to one odds, according to Playnow.com.

St. Joseph's General Hospital in Comox and the East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook share the distinction of being the hospitals with the biggest potential payout at 51 to one odds.

The lottery corporation is also allowing people to bet on whether it’ll snow on Christmas Day in Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Winnipeg.

Gamblers must be 19 years of age and in British Columbia at the time of the bet.