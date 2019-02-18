

Sylvia Hui, The Associated Press





LONDON -- Victoria Beckham doesn't need celebrities at her fashion shows -- her A-list family provides more than enough star power.

The designer's husband, retired soccer superstar David Beckham, and the couple's four children turned up as guests of honour Sunday to support her London Fashion Week show. The former Spice Girl was among the big names showcasing their latest designs in the British capital, alongside Vivienne Westwood, Burberry and Roland Mouret.

A look at Sunday's highlights:

FAMILY AFFAIR AT VICTORIA BECKHAM

The front row at Victoria Beckham's runway show has a younger average age than the VIP seats at other shows. The designer's youngest, 7-year-old Harper, sat on her dad's lap for a cuddle as he chatted amiably with American Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Like everyone else, Beckham family members in the audience whipped out smartphones to take a picture of Victoria Beckham when she came out for a bow at the end of the display.

The designer said she wanted to channel "modern femininity" and cinematic drama for the collection and had in mind a particular image of the woman wearing her clothes.

"She's proper but she's definitely not prim," Beckham wrote in her show notes.

The result was a mix of ladylike classics -- tailored check blazers, tweeds, argyle jumpers, silky blouses neatly tucked into pencil skirts -- with saucy, eye-catching details like knee-high, open-toed sock boots in lipstick red or leopard, or bright satin stilettos in citrus, bright fuchsia and chartreuse.

The bell-bottomed trouser, a style the designer has adopted as her signature, made an appearance. So did the trend for checks, which still appears to be going strong. One ensemble featured a wide-lapelled coat, trousers and a tote bag in the same brown check pattern.

SUITED AND BOOTED AT ROLAND MOURET

Roland Mouret, the designer once best known for his skin-tight "bandage" dress, has moved on. For the upcoming autumn and winter season, his clothes are all about oversized shapes and mannish suits.

Mouret, whose fans include Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, said he was interested in proportions and styling pieces without regard to traditional gender divides.

There's a creamy white double-breasted trouser suit, and boxy wide blazers were worn over silky, flowing dresses. A slouchy, checked suit with drawstring trousers was paired with a low-cut Lurex top.

For those looking for a properly oversized piece, Mouret offers up a huge, shaggy faux fur coat that is sure to be the talk of the party wherever it goes.

There's still much that's traditionally soft and feminine, though. Asymmetric, handkerchief-hem skirts caress the calves and swish beautifully with movement. Strategically draped bodices slyly reveal a shoulder here and a collarbone there. The shimmering metallic Lurex adds luxury, and the show's closing look, a pale blush gown worn under a matching faux fur coat, is made of a fabric so light it billows like clouds.