

Marlene Leung, CTVNews.ca Staff





Yayoi Kusama's highly-anticipated "Infinity Mirrors" art exhibit opens to the public in Toronto this weekend.

Tickets for the exhibit are hard to get a hold of, with thousands of people waiting for hours online to buy them. Timed tickets are sold online in blocks, with the next block up for sale on March 6.

The exhibit features six "infinity rooms" created by the 88-year-old Japanese artist, as well as several of her paintings and sculptures.

Described as an "immersive" experience, the mirrored rooms are highly photographed and appear all over social media. But the show's curator Mika Yoshitake says the best way to experience them is to resist taking photos and simply "be in the moment."

If you haven't been able to score a ticket, here’s a look at some of Kusama’s rooms.

Infinity Mirrored Room – Love Forever, 1966/1994. (Photo: Matthew Talbot, CTVNews.ca)

Infinity Mirror Room— Phalli’s Field, 1965. (Photo: Matthew Talbot, CTV News)

Interior view of peepin mirror dome from Dots Obsession – Love Transformed into Dots, 2007 (Photo: Matthew Talbot, CTV News)