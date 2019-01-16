

CTVNews.ca Staff





A baby’s infectious laugh as she hears clearly for the first time was captured on camera in a heartwarming video that has since gone viral.

In a Facebook post last week, Carol Benjamin wrote that her young daughter Scarlet was born three months early and developed necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC). The medical condition affected her bowels and Scarlet was given antibiotics to treat it.

The mother from Madison, Ga. said the antibiotics caused some hearing loss in her daughter.

On Thursday, Benjamin brought Scarlet to Atlanta Hearing Associates in Milledgeville, Ga. where she was outfitted with a pair of hearing aids.

In a video uploaded to Facebook, Scarlet can be seen listening with the hearing aids for the first time.

When her older sister starts speaking to her, the baby starts giggling uncontrollably. It appears the more Scarlet listens, the more she laughs.

The baby’s adorable reaction to her mother and sister’s voices has gone viral with the video racking up more than 1,600 views on Facebook.

“Hearing aids make a WORLD of difference!” Benjamin wrote in the caption accompanying the clip. “Anyway, enjoy one of the absolute best days of our lives. By the way, I'm crying, you're crying, everyone is crying.”