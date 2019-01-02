

CTVNews.ca Staff, With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Penny Daflos





Those who bet on the Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, B.C. to deliver the province’s first baby are beginning 2019 with a win under their belts.

The B.C. Lotteries allowed gamblers to bet on which hospital would deliver the first baby of 2019 and at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, the hospital beat the 9-to-1 odds with the birth of little Dominic Soswa.

The Royal Columbian Hospital maternity ward also claims the bragging rights among the province’s hospitals.

"Sometimes we get competitive,” Kristy Harrison, a labour delivery nurse at the hospital, told CTV Vancouver. “We definitely wanted a New Year's baby, so we're happy we have it."

Those wishing to parlay their baby-betting winnings into even more riches can wager on the name and sex of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future child.