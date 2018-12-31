

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Vancouver Island’s Christina Stevens





For one B.C. couple, all it took was “small moments of boldness” to give up their jobs and their home to sail around the world.

The idea of sailing the world had always been a goal for Ben Brehmer and Ashley Stobbart, but one they never really thought they would achieve.

But the death of a loved one pushed the couple to finally make their dream a reality.

”My dad died 10 years ago at a young age and it really triggered us to get going,” Stobbart said. “Like, life is short."

For seven years, they scrimped, saved, and eventually sold everything to purchase a 41-foot catamaran.

“We worked long hours, we saved like crazy, we put everything into savings and managed to make it work,” Stobbart said.

Leaving from Florida, they sailed down to the Caribbean before heading to the South Pacific, visiting 27 countries along the way.

But the past four years haven’t all been smooth sailing.

Despite having done plenty of sailing on smaller boats, Brehmer says the couple realized they still had a lot to learn out on the open seas.

“We kinda got out there and we realized we didn’t know what we were doing,” he said.

They had to learn how to make potable water, deal with weather, and adapt to living off the grid.

But that wasn’t the only difficulty they faced.

After two years of sailing around the world, money started to run dry.

“We actually, fully, anticipated putting the boat on the hard and flying home and getting some desk jobs for a year or two,” Brehmer said.

But that’s when the couple took another leap of faith and turned to YouTube.

Their channel, Sailing Nahoa, chronicles their everyday life on the boat, as well as teaches viewers how to fish, sail, and more.

“We’re taking other people along with us, which is amazing,” Brehmer said.

The couple developed a loyal following online, which supports the pair through crowdfunding platform Patreon.

Viewers pledge a certain amount of money for each video the couple makes, giving them a sustainable income that allows them to continue their adventure.

With over 20,000 nautical miles under their belt, and only half the world explored, the couple says that the adventure is far from over.

Home in Vancouver to visit family over Christmas, the couple will return to the island of Palau to continue their journey, with Southeast Asia and Africa on the horizon.

“We are living our dream,” Stobbart said.

“We’re planning on continuing the ride as long as we can.”