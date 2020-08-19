TORONTO -- An Atlanta-based author is offering alternate endings to some classic children’s books through a contemporary lens.

Topher Payne, the artist behind the project, says his parody endings are intended to give parents and children the opportunity to explore what would happen if different choices were made in some of the popular stories they love.

“Children’s literature is our common language,” Payne told CTV News Channel on Tuesday. “Even the covers evoke such an emotion in the reader, so I wanted to use that as a firm foundation to explore the themes and cultural impact of the works.”

Some of Payne’s parodies include Robert Munsch’s Canadian classic, Love You Forever and Shel Silverstein’s The Giving Tree.

“Even as a child I could see the boy was up to no good,” Payne says of The Giving Tree and how the book paved the way for the project’s conception. “I wanted the tree to have a good day! And when he comes back asking for her branches to build a house, she says ‘OK hold on this is already getting out of hand,’ and together they form an interdependent friendship where they both benefit.”

While beloved children’s stories are no stranger to parody, Payne says he has not spoken to any of the original authors about his alternate endings. “If I did have the opportunity I would just thank them for the cultural impact that their works have had and that they have something this sturdy that can be approached with curiosity and amusement,” he said.

When asked about potential copyright issues, Payne defended his project, noting that parodies are protected by the fair-use limitations of copyright law. “In my case, I’m not asking for any money for it [...] I just want to promote more interesting conversations between reader and child,” he added.

As enthusiasm for the project grows, Payne says reader reaction has been wonderful. “I think the stories we’re introduced to as kids are foundational and if somebody is coming along goofing on it that will provoke a strong emotion and I certainly understand and relate to that,” Payne said. “I promise what we’re doing is benign.”

The project titled, “Topher Fixed It” is available for download on Payne’s website.