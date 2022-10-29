As we 'fall back' Nov. 6, some tips to deal with the time change
Daylight time ends on Nov. 6 and Canadians are gearing up for less evening light through the winter.
The bi-annual time change asks people in November to set their clocks back an hour at 2 a.m., gaining back the hour of sleep lost at the beginning of daylight time in March.
Most communities observe the time change except for northwestern B.C., Creston, B.C., Yukon, most of Saskatchewan, southeastern Labrador, Southampton Island, Nvt. and three northern Ontario towns of Pickle Lake, Atikokan and New Osnaburgh.
Although people lose an hour of sleep in the spring leading to mood changes and increased fatigue, experts also believe gaining an hour in November can cause disruptions.
A study published in the Journal of Epidemiology in May 2017 on the effects of daylight time shows that time change increased unipolar depressive episodes.
Researchers analyzed 185,419 Danish hospital contacts for unipolar depression over the transition from summer to winter. They determined the time change caused an 11 per cent increase in unipolar depressive episodes, which dissipated over about 10 weeks.
TIPS FOR DEALING WITH THE TIME CHANGE
Experts like Amy Deacon, founder of Toronto Wellness Counselling, are preparing for a difficult fall and winter with clients.
The pandemic has left many with mental health complications, and returning to the office is burning workers out. But Deacon says people should be patient with themselves this year.
“We're really finding that people's mental health has deteriorated, they're more prone to anxiety (and) depression,” she told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview Saturday. “We're entering it a little bit more battered and bruised.”
While many people are formally diagnosed with depression, seasonal affective disorder and anxiety, Deacon says anyone can feel the effects of less sunlight.
Some of the symptoms include irritability, fatigue, lethargy and reduced emotional bandwidth.
“They just feel a little bit fried truth be told,” Deacon said.
To combat these feelings, she recommends her clients start preparing in advance of the time change, by sleeping seven to eight hours each night, fueling their bodies with nutritional foods and getting daily exercise. Once there is a pattern of behaviour, she says it’s easier for people to stick with routines through the difficult dark days.
Deacon also recommends people connect with doctors or seek online talk therapy or counselling before severe symptoms of depression occur.
“I want people to take their mental health seriously,” she said. “It's a lot easier to recover and recuperate when we're being proactive as opposed to when we're responding to a crisis.”
Having small events or plans to look forward to is a technique she recommends to clients, as she notices some people become “insular” during the winter.
“I'm really encouraging that they make plans and … to know that they're going to have real relationships, connections in real life, it makes such a big difference to not feel alone,” Deacon said.
Another thing people can do is light therapy through a special lamp that emulates sunlight. According to the Centre for Addictions and Mental Health, sunlight devices can help people suffering from depression.
WILL CANADA STOP DAYLIGHT TIME?
Canada’s provincial and territorial governments have the power to get rid of the time change, a movement that has gained support in recent years.
Several provinces and states have contingency laws, allowing for the abolishment of daylight time.
In March of this year, the U.S. senate passed a bill that would make daylight time permanent, if neighbouring states follow suit. This could set off a chain reaction in Canada after some provinces passed bills citing similar action.
In 2019, B.C passed a bill to make daylight time permanent after 93 per cent of residents voiced their support for the proposal. Ontario’s 2022 bill is similar.
However, both provinces will only go ahead with the policy if neighbouring states and provinces are on the same page
