TORONTO -- One man is trying to make it easier for people to have some relief from what he says is a flood of ominous headlines in the news.

To do that, Los Angeles Illustrator Mauro Gatti has created an online art project called “The Happy Broadcast,” which uses stylized cartoons to highlight positive headlines from around the world.

“While it’s important to report problems and issues … I believe there’s so much in the world that just needs to be found and promoted,” he told CTV News Channel.

Gatti lives with anxiety and felt clickbait headlines and a constant drip of negative stories “were making my condition worse.” So last year, Gatti decided to use his creativity to “spread some positivity and the good happening in the world.”

The cartoons, which feature stylized depictions of real news stories, highlight good deeds, government programs or people helping out those who need it.

One of Gatti’s cartoons features news out of Canada about the country creating an Arctic conservation zone “almost as big as Germany to protect its sea birds, whales and polar bears.”

A similar one features the Netherlands building five artificial islands, which are already home to 30,000 birds and 127 kinds of plants -- over the past two years.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Privately held, billionaire-backed Carbon Engineering Ltd. has raised enough money to design its first "negative emissions" facility to suck carbon out of the atmosphere. A commercial negative-emissions plant by Carbon Engineering would occupy 30 acres of land and scrub one megaton of CO2 from the atmosphere per year, which is equivalent to planting 40 million trees. Carbon Engineering has also developed another process it calls "air to fuels" which uses the carbon it captures and turns it into fuels that can power existing cars and trucks.

About 14 million tons of plastic enter the ocean every year and plastic never fully break down. They fragment into smaller pieces called microplastics. In a new study, scientists describe a new type of nanotechnology that could help: tiny magnetic "nano-coils" that create chemical reactions in order to break down microplastics in the ocean. The process converts the plastic into carbon dioxide and water. Nano-tech refers to anything smaller than one billionth of a meter, or half the width of a human hair, the process converts the plastic pieces into harmless salt compounds, Co2, and water.

And Gatti’s “The Happy Broadcast” is really connecting with people as the project’s Instagram page now boasts more than 198,000 followers. He said the reason it’s gone viral is it acts as a space for them to be inspired by others “making a positive impact.”

“That’s the best part. I get a lot of feedback sometimes from people suffering from anxiety or (dealing) with stress,” Gatti said. “And they’ve found this little corner where they can feed on just good news.”

He said some sort of refuge from bad news should be part of everyone’s news diets so “you can balance the bad news with some positive news.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Government of Costa Rica expects the country will generate more than 99% of its energy from renewable resources in 2019. That means Costa Rica will have run on more than 98% clean energy over five consecutive years, according to data from the National Center for Energy Control (CENCE) .⁣ ⁣ In 2019, Costa Rica has generated 67.5% of its energy from hydropower, 17% from wind, 13.5% from geothermal sources and 0.84% ​​from biomass and solar panels. The Costa Rican government says its clean energy generation — which powers more than 1.5 million homes and 225,000 businesses — has saved the country nearly $500 million over the past 20 years over relying on fossil fuels.

It should be noted that Gatti’s cartoons are also sometimes inspired by a silver lining from an otherwise tragic story, such as the Australia bushfires or a woman being paralyzed after an accident.

One comic features a stylized koala bear wearing mittens to accompany a story about people from around the world raising millions to help knit little mittens for burned animals’ paws. The other highlights the “Rollettes” -- a pun on the famous “Rockettes” dance troupe -- which is actually a wheelchair dance team.

Another cartoon showcases Sweden starting the world’s first mental health ambulance to tackle the 1,500 people dying by suicide, while another highlights the story of a Malawi female chief who annulled 1,500 child marriages, banned the practice and sent the affected young women back to school.

Gatti hopes that “The Happy Broadcast” will reach even more people with a planned book and even an app for the comics.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Theresa Kachindamoto (so formidable, she has been nicknamed "The Terminator"!) was determined to take a stand against the tradition which took teenage girls and made them wives and mothers long before the age of 18. Kachindamoto used her chief role to nullify more than 1500 child marriages since 2017, sending the girls who were married off before being able to complete their education back to school. She took a bold step towards ending poverty in Malawi, where a 2017 UN statistic suggested that about 45% of young girls are unable to remain in school past eighth grade. Because of bold and brave leadership like this things may start to change.

Every culture has its own traditions surrounding the birth of a child. While we celebrate newborn girls by sending pink dresses and dolls, in the village of Piplantri in Rajasthan, India, they celebrate by planting 111 trees. Since 2006 the Piplantri village has planted more than 350,000 of trees each year in celebration of their girls. However this is very rare, in most Indian villages the birth of a daughter was historically considered a burden for a family often times resulting in violence against them. In juxtaposition, the tradition of planting trees to welcome the birth of female children in Piplantri seems to completely reject these historical constraints, fostering hope that attitudes towards women can change.

The city council unanimously voted in favor of the initiative to allow food donations to be accepted instead of the cash fine. The press release for the city says they are taking in the donations to help those in need during the holiday season. All the food donations will be donated to the Helping Hands of Vegas Valley, a nonprofit that provides assistance to low income and disabled senior citizens, the press release reads. This isn't the first time Las Vegas has announced a special program to waive cash fines for parking tickets. In July, the city accepted donations of school supplies in lieu of parking ticket fines. Las Vegas City Council has been running occasional programs to accept charitable donations in place of parking fines since 2016.

Canada is prepared to welcome more than 1 million newcomers over the next three years. The Canadian Parliament detailed its plans to add hundreds of thousands of permanent residents each year from 2019 to 2021 in its 2018 Annual Report to Parliament on Immigration. Outlining Canada's immigration goals for 2019-2021, the annual report states that "under this plan, Canada will welcome more talented workers with the skills and expertise our economy needs, reunite more family members and accommodate more refugees looking to start new lives." . In a statement, Ahmed Hussen, Canada's minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship, said, "immigrants and their descendants have made immeasurable contributions to Canada and our future success depends on continuing to ensure they are welcomed and well-integrated."

