ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Two strangers got stuck on a train for two days in 1990. Here’s how they ended up married

By CNN

Published

Nina Andersson, from Sweden, and Derek Barclay, from Scotland, both embarked on European railway adventures in the summer of 1990. Here's the two in Greece that first summer.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.