ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

TikTokers are filming their beauty routines on airplanes. Not everyone thinks it’s a good idea

By CNN

Published

For hand luggage, most airlines still require liquids to be in containers no larger than 3.4 ounces. (izusek/iStockphoto/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.