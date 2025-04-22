ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

The truth about the ‘chalet girls’ who look after the needs of Europe’s wealthy skiers

By CNN

Published

Tourists rest in the sun in the alpine resort of Breuil-Cervinia, northwestern Italy. (Vincenzo Pinto/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.