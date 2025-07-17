ADVERTISEMENT

Roll over Beethoven: Remote highway plays Ode to Joy

By Reuters

A newly build road in the UAE uses strategically spaced grooves in rumble strips to create the sound of Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’ when driven over.


















