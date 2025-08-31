Lifestyle

Powerball jackpot grows to US$1.1 billion after no one won Saturday

By The Associated Press

Published

Powerball play slips are seen Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.