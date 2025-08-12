ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Forming good financial habits as a student can keep debt from spiralling

By The Canadian Press

Published

McGill University is seen Friday, October 13, 2023 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.