ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Children are sexually abused online regularly, and the problem is only growing. Here’s what experts suggest

By CNN

Published

Educating children is an important step in preventing online sexual abuse, experts said. (SeventyFour/iStockphoto/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.