Are you a digital nomad? Share your journey of remote work and travel

    The term "digital nomad" refers to individuals who leverage technology to work remotely. This allows them to travel and live anywhere with an internet connection.

    This lifestyle has become increasingly popular as people seek freedom from traditional office settings, giving them a chance to explore new routines.

    Some countries offer programs for temporary remote workers, like a California woman who secured Italy's new digital nomad visa to work remotely for her U.S.-based PR business.

    If you've embraced this way of life, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you. We're reaching out to digital nomads – whether you're currently living this lifestyle of have done so in the past.

    What inspired you to take the leap into location-independent work? Did you sell or rent your home, and what were you circumstances before making this decision? We're curious about the kinds of jobs you hold and how you manage work-life balance on the road.

    Additionally, we'd love to know about your experiences, including what has been the hardest part? What successes have you celebrated along the way? What tips would you offer to someone thinking about becoming a digital nomad? How much did you need to earn to sustain this lifestyle?

    Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.

