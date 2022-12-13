Are these Canada's most child-friendly cities? List ranks 51
Leaving your home country and settling in a new one is challenging for anyone, particularly when travelling with a family.
There are many factors to be considered before moving, one of which is how child-friendly your next destination may be.
If you want to move to Canada, a recent unofficial ranking of 51 most child-friendly cities might help you to find out which location has the factors you need for choosing a place to live.
According to the review site Clever Canadian, Quebec City came in at Number 1 as the most family-friendly city in Canada.
This is thanks to its “exceptional” health care, affordable housing and medical system. Low crime rate and subsidized daycare centers are two other factors that brought the city to the top of the list.
Those behind the raking determined the order based on 10 factors, including population, number of families with kids, unemployment rate, safety index, average household income, average household monthly costs, median monthly daycare cost, number of daycares and number of parks.
Following Quebec City, Ottawa came in second, with many kid-friendly neighbourhoods, “amazing” elementary and secondary schools and safe and convenient public transport.
Coming in at Number 3 is Calgary. Safety, affordability, and a lot of parks and daycares are the reasons making the city one of the most family-friendly in the country.
Number 4 on the list of great places to raise children is Vancouver, with its interactive museums, parks, safety and so many outdoor and indoor activities.
Edmonton ranked as fifth most family-friendly city in Canada. Being rich in history, and having lots of museums, “beautiful” parks and “exciting” attractions were the reasons for Edmonton was included in the top five.
The sixth most family-friendly city is Richmond, B.C., with its welcoming community and kid-friendly attractions. The city also has bowling alleys, waterparks and IMAX theaters, those behind the list said.
Based on the criteria, Toronto scored seventh place on the list, thanks to its diversity. As the largest city in Canada, it offers convenient and affordable public transport and good travel destinations, Clever Canadian wrote.
Montreal came in at Number 8 because of its affordable housing, daycare coats and convenient public transport, and Saskatoon ranked ninth as the ideal city to raise a family in. Diversity, affordability and a “great” food scene are the reasons.
Completing the top 10, Sherbrooke, Que., is the 10th most family-friendly city in Canada. The city is a good balance between urban life and nature and has high-quality services, according to the review site.
These are the remaining most family-friendly cities in Canada, according to the ranking:
- Longueil, Que.
- Regina
- Halifax
- Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.
- Winnipeg
- St. John’s
- Windsor, Ont.
- Sydney, N.S.
- Port Coquitlam, B.C.
- Trois-Rivieres, Que.
- Brandon, Man.
- Sudbury, Ont.
- Kelowna, B.C.
- Abbotsford, B.C.
- Kitchener, Ont.
- Whitehorse
- Fredericton
- Moncton, N.B.
- Charlottetown
- Guelph, Ont.
- Brantford, Ont.
- Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que.
- St. Catharines, Ont.
- Barrie, Ont.
- Peterborough, Ont.
- Red Deer, Alta.
- Yellowknife
- Victoria
- Bathurst, N.S.
- Thunder Bay, Ont.
- Lethbridge, Alta.
- Prince Albert, Sask.
- Moose Jaw, Sask.
- Langley, B.C.
- White Rock, B.C.
- Gibsons, B.C.
- Owen Sound, Ont.
- Oshawa, Ont.
- Kingston, Ont.
- Corner Brook, N.L.
- Nanaimo, B.C.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Society must decide where 'line is going to be' on assault-style firearms: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is trying to find the dividing line between guns suitable for hunting and ones that have no place in society because they pose significant dangers in the wrong hands.
Complaints about CRA up 70 per cent from pre-pandemic year: taxpayers' watchdog
The number of complaints about the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) filed with the taxpayers’ watchdog more than doubled in the last fiscal year compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to Taxpayers' Ombudsperson Francois Boileau.
Trade Minister Mary Ng broke ethics rules over contract to friend, commissioner rules
International Trade Minister Mary Ng apologized Tuesday after the federal ethics commissioner concluded she broke the rules by awarding a contract to a friend.
Diabetes drug in short supply in U.S. after celebrities, influencers touted its weight-loss benefits
Ozempic, a drug approved to treat Type 2 diabetes, is in short supply in the U.S. after social media and prominent figures popularized the medication as a solution for weight loss.
Are these Canada's most child-friendly cities? List ranks 51
A recently published list ranks 51 Canadian cities according to how child-friendly they are, with Quebec City at the top as the best city to raise children.
Federal government to provide more funding for skilled refugee resettlement program
The federal government says it will provide more funding for a program aimed at bringing skilled refugees to Canada.
As it happened: Argentina defeats Croatia 3-0 to reach World Cup final
Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to an impressive 3-0 win over Croatia. Re-live all the action with the live updates provided by CTVNews.ca
U.S. scientists announce 'major' fusion energy breakthrough
Scientists announced Tuesday that they have for the first time produced more energy in a fusion reaction than was used to ignite it, a major breakthrough in the decades-long quest to harness the process that powers the sun.
Louise Arbour accuses military of foot-dragging, blasts progress on misconduct reform
Retired Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour accused military leaders of dragging their feet when it comes fighting sexual misconduct in the ranks on Tuesday, even as Defence Minister Anita Anand staked her reputation on their success or failure.
Canada
-
Vatican cardinal sues for defamation in Quebec assault claim
A Vatican cardinal sued a Canadian woman for defamation in a Canadian court on Tuesday after she accused him of sexual assault while he was archbishop of Quebec.
-
Louise Arbour accuses military of foot-dragging, blasts progress on misconduct reform
Retired Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour accused military leaders of dragging their feet when it comes fighting sexual misconduct in the ranks on Tuesday, even as Defence Minister Anita Anand staked her reputation on their success or failure.
-
Complaints about CRA up 70 per cent from pre-pandemic year: taxpayers' watchdog
The number of complaints about the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) filed with the taxpayers’ watchdog more than doubled in the last fiscal year compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to Taxpayers' Ombudsperson Francois Boileau.
-
Woman donates $3.7M island off Vancouver Island to conservation group
A 21.45-hectare island just off the coast of Vancouver Island has been donated to the Islands Trust Conservancy, marking the largest single gift the group has ever received.
-
Canadian military officers handed guilty verdict, reprimanded after inappropriate 'call sign'
The Royal Canadian Air Force says two military officers have been handed reprimands and minor suspensions of pay for failing to enforce the military's orders on preventing and addressing sexual misconduct.
-
Sending holiday cards or parcels? These are the Canada Post shipping deadlines
The window to send cards and parcels via Canada Post in time for the holidays will soon be closing, with the first deadline approaching on Dec 16.
World
-
Greek Roma leaders urge calm after teen shot by police dies
Thousands of protesters marched through the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki and the capital Athens Tuesday night, as Roma community leaders appealed for calm hours after the death of a teenager shot in the head last week during a police chase over an allegedly unpaid gas station bill.
-
Indian, Chinese troops clash at border in fresh faceoff
Soldiers from India and China clashed last week along their disputed border, India's defence minister said Tuesday, in the latest violence along the contested frontier since June 2020, when troops from both countries engaged in a deadly brawl.
-
Iran execution: Man publicly hanged from crane amid protests
Iran executed a second prisoner on Monday convicted over crimes committed during the nationwide protests challenging the country's theocracy, publicly hanging him from a construction crane as a gruesome warning to others.
-
EU member states agree to give Bosnia candidate status
European affairs ministers from the 27 EU nations agreed Tuesday to endorse a recommendation from the bloc's executive arm to grant Bosnia candidate member status as the war in Ukraine accelerates the bloc's enlargement process.
-
Somalia not yet in famine but still in danger, report says
Somalia has not yet fallen into famine but several parts of the country are in danger of it in the coming months, according to a new food security report on the Horn of Africa's worst drought in decades.
-
6 killed, including 2 officers, in Australian ambush, siege
Six people, including two young police officers, were shot and killed at a property in rural Australia after officers who arrived to investigate reports of a missing person were ambushed, authorities said Tuesday.
Politics
-
Trade Minister Mary Ng broke ethics rules over contract to friend, commissioner rules
International Trade Minister Mary Ng apologized Tuesday after the federal ethics commissioner concluded she broke the rules by awarding a contract to a friend.
-
Louise Arbour accuses military of foot-dragging, blasts progress on misconduct reform
Retired Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour accused military leaders of dragging their feet when it comes fighting sexual misconduct in the ranks on Tuesday, even as Defence Minister Anita Anand staked her reputation on their success or failure.
-
Trudeau says he's not willing to kick health-care reform down the road any longer
The federal and provincial governments appear deadlocked in their negotiations on the future of health care in Canada, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's latest comments suggests he will not be the one to blink first.
Health
-
'Supplies are tight': Canadian Blood Services concerned about current inventory
Canadian Blood Services says it's been successful in attracting new donors, but a slew of unfilled or cancelled appointments over the past few months has left the blood supply lower than it would like.
-
Diabetes drug in short supply in U.S. after celebrities, influencers touted its weight-loss benefits
Ozempic, a drug approved to treat Type 2 diabetes, is in short supply in the U.S. after social media and prominent figures popularized the medication as a solution for weight loss.
-
Are health-care wait times delaying your surgery? We want to hear from you
As Canadian hospitals face a surge in patients with respiratory illnesses, some facilities have decided to postpone or even cancel certain surgeries. Has your surgery been delayed or cancelled? Has this happened to your child or someone you are the caregiver for? If so, we want to hear from you.
Sci-Tech
-
Winnipeg airport receives autonomous wheelchairs, a first in North America
Travel will become easier for people with limited mobility at Winnipeg’s airport.
-
Mars rover captures 1st sound of dust devil on red planet
What's a dust devil sound like on Mars? A NASA rover by chance had its microphone on when a whirling tower of red dust passed directly overhead, recording the racket.
-
EXPLAINED
EXPLAINED | What is nuclear fusion? The 'major scientific breakthrough' for clean-energy
The U.S. Department of Energy announced Tuesday about a 'major scientific breakthrough' at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, one of several sites worldwide where researchers have been trying to develop the possibility of harnessing energy from nuclear fusion.
Entertainment
-
Comedian and actor Adam Sandler to get 2023 Mark Twain Prize
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts said Tuesday that Adam Sandler would receive The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor award at a gala on March 19.
-
BTS member Jin begins military duty at front-line boot camp
Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, began his 18 months of mandatory military service at a front-line South Korean boot camp Tuesday as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star.
-
Taylor Swift, songwriters agree to end 'Shake It Off' copyright case
Two songwriters have dropped their lawsuit claiming Grammy-winning musician Taylor Swift copied their lyrics in her 2014 No. 1 hit 'Shake It Off,' according to court documents filed on Monday.
Business
-
Tech job postings down 32 per cent since May, nearing pre-pandemic levels: Indeed
Job search company Indeed says postings on its site for Canadian tech roles have dropped 32 per cent since May and are showing no signs of stabilizing as the sector grapples with layoffs.
-
Complaints about CRA up 70 per cent from pre-pandemic year: taxpayers' watchdog
The number of complaints about the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) filed with the taxpayers’ watchdog more than doubled in the last fiscal year compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to Taxpayers' Ombudsperson Francois Boileau.
-
Company starting to recover oil from Kansas pipeline spill
The company operating a pipeline that spilled about 14,000 bathtubs' worth of oil into a Kansas creek during a test for potential problems is recovering at least a small portion of the crude.
Lifestyle
-
Sending holiday cards or parcels? These are the Canada Post shipping deadlines
The window to send cards and parcels via Canada Post in time for the holidays will soon be closing, with the first deadline approaching on Dec 16.
-
Festive floral: N.S. man's massive 26-year-old poinsettia still growing strong
Frankie Allison’s green thumb has baffled Maritime gardeners for over two decades. The Upper Hammonds Plains, N.S., man is believed to have one of the largest poinsettias.
-
Are these Canada's most child-friendly cities? List ranks 51
A recently published list ranks 51 Canadian cities according to how child-friendly they are, with Quebec City at the top as the best city to raise children.
Sports
-
MLS broadcast rights awarded to TSN, Fox Sports for next 4 years
Fox Sports will keep on broadcasting Major League Soccer games in the U.S. as part of a four-year agreement, ending the run of ESPN and ABC, which had carried matches since the league launched in 1996. MLS also announced linear television agreements with TSN on Tuesday.
-
Brittney Griner undecided on WNBA return: report
When, or if, Brittney Griner plans to return to the WNBA and the Phoenix Mercury, is undecided, her agent says.
-
Ont. minor hockey league looks to 'foster growth' with consent training
As Hockey Canada looks to new leadership in the wake of recent sexual-assault-related scandals, some in the game are working to repair hockey culture from the ground up.
Autos
-
Ram recalls 1.4M trucks; tailgates can open unexpectedly
Stellantis is recalling about 1.4 million pickup trucks worldwide because the tailgates may not close completely and cargo could spill onto the road.
-
Most small SUVs flunk updated insurance industry crash tests
Most small SUVs flunked the latest frontal crash tests done by the insurance industry, but oddly enough, they're just as safe as they were before.
-
Torontonians have fourth-longest public transit commute in North America: app
According to newly released transit data, Toronto public transit users may have one of the longest commutes in North America.