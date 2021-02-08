Two days. Two back-to-back lottery wins. Both in the six figures.

It must feel great to be Orlene Peterson right about now.

The Idaho woman won a US$300,000 lottery prize -- and then the very next day, snagged $200,000 in another win.

What are the odds?

Well, officials at the Idaho Lottery crunched the numbers. And they estimate it's about 1 in 282.5 million.

Peterson's stroke of good luck began late January when she bought some lottery tickets in Hayden in northern Idaho.

"I had bought some tickets already, then had $20 left over, so I thought what the heck, I'll get a Grand Fortune ticket," Peterson told the lottery.

The ticket turned out to be a $200,000 winner.

"I couldn't believe it," she said.

The next morning, Peterson walked into another store in a different town to test her luck. And again, ka-ching! This time to the tune of $300,000.

The name of the game, fittingly, was Comin' in Hot.

"When I scanned it and said I had to claim it at the lottery, I thought maybe it was $1,000. I never imagined it would be $300,000 and that it happened again. The next day!" she said.

Peterson plans to make use of her massive return to pay off bills and buy a new truck.

Oh, and she's also thinking of taking a trip to Vegas.