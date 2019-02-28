

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV's Manitoba Bureau Chief Jill Macyshon





A young American filmmaker is on a mission to interview every last Second World War veteran to share the stories of as many combat veterans as possible -- before it is too late.

Rishi Sharma has spent the past three years documenting the lives of living Second World War veterans in the U.S., U.K. and Canada for his non-profit organization Heroes of the Second World War.

But his project has a daunting deadline.

The average age of Second World War vet is now 93 years old, and the number of survivors is slowly diminishing with the passing of time.

"They are walking history books," Sharma said in an interview with CTV's Manitoba Bureau Chief Jill Macyshon.

Ever since he studied the Second World War in high school, Sharma says he has had a desire to learn more, not from textbooks, but the veterans themselves.

"I do an intensive film interview of them, with them, then I put it on a DVD and I mail it to them. There's no money involved -- it's just so they can get their stories documented for future generations," said Sharma.

After three years of visiting seniors' homes to record veterans' stories, Sharma says has filmed more than a thousand interviews.

One veteran -- Jack Gardiner of Winnipeg, Man. -- tells Sharma that he spent his time on the frontlines as a tank driver, fighting 74 years ago in one of the deadliest campaigns in Germany during the Second World War: Operation Blockbuster.

More than five thousand Canadian soldiers died during Operation Blockbuster while Gardiner himself was taken prisoner.

Gardiner says it wasn't until he became a grandfather that he started talking about his war experience, and he feels a certain obligation to do so again now with Sharma.

"I worry at times about some of the political situations [today] that could end in a war," said Gardiner.

Racing against time, Sharma says he will next travel to Australia to hear more stories from the veterans he calls his "heroes."