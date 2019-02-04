VICTORIA -- For the seventh straight year, Victoria has taken the top spot in Amazon Canada's list of most romantic cities in the country.

The list tabulates purchases of what Amazon Canada calls romance products, including romance novels, romantic comedies, relationship books, jewellery and sexual wellness products.

Amazon says Victoria leads the list in all five categories, while LaSalle, Que., jumped eight spots from its 2018 ranking to snatch second place overall.

Fort McMurray, Alta., rounds out the top three.

In all, British Columbia has seven cities in the top 20, Ontario six and Alberta five.

Quebec has one with LaSalle and Whitehorse ranks sixth.

This is the 10th year Amazon Canada has compiled its list, which compares sales data purchased on a per capita basis in cities with more than 20,000 residents.