

Relaxnews





Is Kim Kardashian set to be the next big skincare mogul?

The reality TV star and beauty entrepreneur has hinted in an interview with Fashionista that a skincare brand could be in the works, following her domination of the cosmetics industry via her KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance brands.

"I really would love to do skin care," Kardashian told the publication. "I'm so particular, especially now that I'm in my late 30s and I try every single anti-aging product on the planet, I go to every facial. I'll try everything. So it's definitely something that I want to do and I hope to do in the future."

And beauty buffs hankering after a Kardashian-backed haircare series could also be in luck, with Kardashian admitting: "I talk about expanding into hair all the time. The right partnership hasn't come about, but I do think about it and I do talk about it."

Expanding into skincare or haircare would be a logical step for Kardashian, whose digital KKW Beauty brand has seen phenomenal success since its launch last year, branching out into products for eyes, lips and face and launching lipsticks, concealers and mascaras. Along with KKW Fragrance, the company has netted her $350 million and recently placed her at number 54 on Forbes' 'America's Richest Self-Made Women' list.

Kardashian isn't the only beauty mogul currently mulling over the skincare business -- her younger sister Kylie Jenner sparked rumors that she was considering a similar move back in October, when she registered trademarks for "Kylie Skin" and "Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. And it seems the shift from makeup to skincare could be becoming something of an industry-wide trend -- fashion and makeup designer Victoria Beckham also recently revealed that she has a skincare project in the works, while beauty blogger and entrepreneur Huda Kattan (of Huda Beauty) was recently reported by WWD to have a skincare series in the pipeline for next year.