

CTVNews.ca Staff





In just four months, little Harper Yeats travelled to every continental U.S. state before she was six months old – making her the youngest person believed to have done so.

Harper and her parents, Tristan Yeats and Cindy Lim, set off from their New Brunswick home in June, with their loaded Jeep bound for their first destination: Maine. From there the family visited every continental U.S state and stopped along the way to take photos, which they posted on Instagram, of the young baby in front of every state’s welcome sign.

The family’s journey wrapped up last week when they reached their final stop in Vermont.

Back in Canada, Harper’s parents revealed how they were able to tolerate a months-long road trip with a newborn.

“We took lots of regular long breaks. I think that was really key,” Lim told CTV’s Your Morning on Wednesday. “We worked out early on not to squeeze too much into the day and to just break a lot and to make the car trip as much of the vacation as we could because we were spending a lot of time in the car. We had to make that fun.”

The couple also ensured little Harper was well rested, well fed and her diaper changed as often as she needed.

“She was surprisingly good. You hear horror stories about travelling with a baby, but she was good,” Lim said.

As for how Harper’s parents managed to convince their daughter to smile in all of the photos?

“We kind of worked out a good little routine where we stopped for photos after she’d been sleeping, made sure that she was fed, and then she was always in a good mood,” Lim said.