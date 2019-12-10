TORONTO -- St. John Properties, a commercial real estate firm based out of Baltimore, Maryland, publicly announced a USD $10 million bonus will be paid to all 198 employees to celebrate achieving its goal of developing 20 million square feet of office space.

In a press release, the company said all 198 employees will be paid a bonus solely based on years of service, “with the average employee receiving USD $50,000.”

A video of the surprise announcement showed employees reacting with shock, tears and gratitude as they opened a red envelope containing their bonus amount at the company’s holiday party December 7.

“I was totally blown away when it happened,” one woman said in the video.

“It is life changing,” another woman said. She then bursts into tears. “It is so generous.”

“I am thankful for every one of our employees, for their hard work and dedication,” said founder Edward St. John in the release. “I can’t think of a better way to show it.”